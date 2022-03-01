The ANN Aftershow - Uniting to Take Down Eren

Conny is confronted after he attempts to feed Falco to his mom! How will Armin and Mikasa handle this latest betrayal? What's in store for Levi and Hange? Discuss all the latest developments of this week's Attack on Titan The Final Season with James, Jacki, and Lynzee right here!

Meet the Hosts!

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.

Watch the full video here:

Or listen to or download the audio only podcast version here:

00:00 Intro

01:00 Yaoi paddles may be making a come back

08:20 Let's debate the new Pokémon starters

15:45 Conny introduces Falco to good hygiene

21:30 The Attack on Titan plot is really weird when you say it outloud

28:40 The Mikasa subplot is pretty flat

37:45 Levi's scars make him hotter

42:00 Reiner's evolution

44:10 Side tangent: the Nisemonogatari toothbrush

49:50 Laying out the Ranking of Kings controversy

67:00 James' Attack on Titan gaming chair





