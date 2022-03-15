Jujutsu Kaisen 0 The ANN Aftershow - Why You Should Watch

The film has already done big numbers in Japan and now it's playing in theaters in the U.S. Join Lynzee, Jacki, and James as we discuss the prequel film, how it ties into the hit anime series, and our favorite moments!

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.

00:00 Intro

02:00 The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 basics

7:45 Maki steals the show

12:40 The cast is perfect

16:00 Let's talk about the villains

22:30 Movie-unique characters

28:30 JJK 0 monsters!

32:00 Does the Yuta-Rika relationship work?

38:57 A word from our sponsors...Ouia

40:00 Attack on Titan chat





