The ANN Aftershow - Mikasa and Annie Steal the Show

James is out for vacation so join Jacki and Lynzee as we discuss the latest episode of Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 Episode 86: “Retrospective.” This episode is full of amazing animation as Mikasa and Annie let loose on the Jaegerists!

Plus we've got all your anime news for the week including the JJK0 U.S. box office results, a look at the Tekken animated series coming to Netflix , and the Toei Animation hack.

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.

01:19 The News: Netflix is getting a CG Tekken series, the Toei hack upsets several series and the new Dragon Ball film, and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 box office

