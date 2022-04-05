Attack on Titan The Final Season : The Big Finale! : The Big Finale!

We've reached the end of the road (almost, again)! Mikasa and Eren reflect back on the path of destruction. Was there ever a point when Eren could have been saved? Can the world still be? We've also got the news on anime dub industry's move to unionize and the brand-new manga coming from the creator of Chainsaw Man .

Make sure to tune into the ANN Aftershow live on YouTube on Mondays at 6pm PT/9pm ET!

Subscribe via:

Meet the Hosts!

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.

Watch the full video here:

Or listen to or download the audio only podcast version here:

00:00 Intro

04:00 This is a One Piece podcast now

06:20 Anime News: The fight for anime union dubs

15:00 Chainsaw Man creator has a new manga story coming out!

17:00 The season finale of Attack on Titan ! Are you tired? Excited? Confused?



