The ANN Aftershow

SPY x FAMILY is the Best Anime of the Season? is the Best Anime of the Season?

James and Lynzee are back to discuss the spring anime season's biggest hits: SPY x FAMILY and The Executioner and Her Way of Life ! What's your favorite Anya face? Chat with us live about the latest episodes and the big anime news stories, including:

-the new $11,000 Final Fantasy 6 figure

-Squidward's favorite manga

-the Tawawa on Monday ad controversy



Meet the Hosts!

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.

Watch the full video here:

Or listen to the audio only podcast version here:

00:00 Intro

03:20 Squidward's favorite manga

12:35 The Tawawa on Monday ad controversy

27:00 The charm of SPY x FAMILY

39:40 The Executioner and Her Way of Life is an awesome blend of action, worldbuilding, and yuri romance!



