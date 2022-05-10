The ANN Aftershow

Dance Dance Danseur Ballet Anime? Why You Should Watch

James, Lynzee, and Jacki discuss the big reveals in Executioner's Way of Life, why you should watch Dance Dance Danseur , and some special art created for the SPY x FAMILY anime.

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.

00:00 - Intros 01:30 - We try to draw the SPY x FAMILY episode 4 visual (and fail)

11:50 - SPY x FAMILY chat

18:45 - The Executioner and Her Way of Life 's game-changing reveal

30:30 - Birdie Wing side convo...awful or awfully good?

38:30 - Dance Dance Danseur is the entire anime package!

54:00 - Top Anime characters that will spit in your mouth

56:22 - X-rated Eren figures they don't want you to know about



