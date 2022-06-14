Made in Abyss : Problematic Masterpiece? : Problematic Masterpiece?

Before the next season premieres in July, we're looking back on the previous season and sequel film for Made in Abyss . This anime is on Lynzee's "Masterpiece" list but it comes with a whole lot of caveats.

The ANN After Show streams live on Mondays at 6pm PDT/9pm EDT. You can find us live on YouTube , Facebook , and Twitter Spaces or listen to the podcast version on your favorite streaming platform!

Subscribe via:

Meet the Hosts!

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.

Watch the full video here:

Or listen to the audio only podcast version here:



00:00 - Introductions

03:50 - Today's Headlines! Netflix , Wit Studio and Tow Ubukata team up for Moonrise

10:50 - Today's Headlines! Trigger's new anime is Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

19:20 - Side convo: Stop ruining Jurassic Park

22:40 - Today's Headlines! They're going to try to do right by Junji Ito again

31:30 - Anya discovers Dodgeball in SPY x FAMILY

38:30 - Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul discussion



If you like the show, be sure to write us up a review over on Apple Music!

Have questions for the ANN Aftershow hosts? Tweet 'em to @ANN_Lynzee! Or check out the community forums thread about the show, or send email questions to [email protected]!