The ANN Aftershow

The Anime Expo Debriefing! Is

We're discussing the major anime, game, and manga news that's come out of Anime Expo , how the con went overall, and what needs to change moving forward.

00:00 - Introductions

02:30 - Some of the best shows this season: Call of the Night , Yurei Deco , Bastard!!, RWBY , When Will Ayumu Make His Move? , Vermeil in Gold

21:40 - Anime Expo News Roundup: the event itself, crowds, mask enforcement, and COVID

32:52 - Anime Expo News Roundup: Poor circulation in Artist Alley

41:15 - Anime Expo News Roundup: Trigger is making more Panty & Stocking!

42:45 - Anime Expo News Roundup: The first episode of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners & its cool OP

46:55 - Anime Expo News Roundup: Chainsaw Man panel didn't have any news, but we've got opinions

55:12 - Anime Expo News Roundup: Mob Psycho 100 Season 3!

56:25 - Aksys Games is bringing out Death Mark II hyyype

1:02:46 - Kaguya-sama is getting a movie

1:03:45 - We're getting ALL of the Macross



