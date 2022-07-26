The ANN Aftershow

Why Do Made in Abyss Hollows Look Like That... Is

Jacki, James, and Lynzee try to come to terms with some truly horrifying scenes in the latest episode of Made in Abyss . Hug your pets close folks, because this one is A LOT.

Also the lowdown from San Diego Comic-Con, why NOPE is so dang good, and Keanu Reeves ' new anime!

The ANN After Show airs live on Mondays at 6pm PT/9pm ET and is also available on your favorite podcast streaming platform.

Meet the Hosts!

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.



Watch the full video here:

Or listen to the audio only podcast version here:



00:00 - Introductions

01:00 - The sights and sounds of San Diego Comic-Con!

08:00 - NOPE is a multi-layered horror film you need to see

16:00 - Best looking trailers from San Diego Comic-Con (and reminiscing about Blade)

21:15 - Keanu Reeves ' comic BRZKR is getting an anime!

23:45 - Made in Abyss : what the heck did I just watch?



