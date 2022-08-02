Made in Abyss Delves into Reg's Mysterious Past Is

James and Lynzee try to survive another horrific episode of Made in Abyss as the series hints at Reg and Faputa's relationship. Also, a palette cleanser with the new My Hero Academia OAV and all the anime news you need to know!



The ANN After Show airs live on Mondays at 6pm PT/9pm ET and is also available on your favorite podcast streaming platform.

Subscribe via:

Meet the Hosts!

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.



You can support us by picking up one of our t-shirts at the BLEAV store here ! Available in four colors!

Watch the full video here:

Or listen to the audio only podcast version here:



00:00 - Introductions

02:15 - Discotek got the original Urusei Yatsura series!

03:30 - Fall season is STACKED, also watch FUUTO PI

08:00 - The Nier hidden church mystery was wild

13:39 - Anime News Network exclusive! The Dangers in My Heart gets an anime

19:00 - It's baseball and graffiti in the My Hero Academia OAV s!

40:30 - Is Made in Abyss ' weird sexual content getting in the way of the story?



If you like the show, be sure to write us up a review over on Apple Music!

Have questions for the ANN Aftershow hosts? Tweet 'em to @ANN_Lynzee! Or check out the community forums thread about the show, or send email questions to [email protected]!