The ANN Aftershow

Eyes, Legs or... What will Riko Choose?

The past and present collide this week as we learn what became of the Ganja corps Three Sages and their ties to the village. Plus: Get the lowdown on Crunchyroll Expo and a ton of new anime that are coming soon!



Meet the Hosts!

Lynzee Loveridge - executive editor of Anime News Network

James Beckett - one of ANN's resident series reviewers

Jacki Jing - ANN's lead video producer



0:00 – Introductions

07:20 – Picking apart the Chainsaw Man trailer + the upcoming Fall season

15:20 – Anticipating the Ranking of Kings special episode

19:15 – Tower of God season 2 confirmed – the only good Crunchyroll Original?

22:00 – The weirdest new isekai

25:10 – James must suffer through more The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made

31:10 – What to expect from Crunchyroll purchasing Right Stuf (…what about the porn?)

45:55 – What's going on in Made in Abyss ? What price will Riko pay?



