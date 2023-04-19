The ANN Aftershow

Let's Talk Gundam : The Witch from Mercury

Who else was shocked by the big reveal in Gundam : The Witch from Mercury ? Lynzee and James discuss Prospera's plans for Suletta and where the series can go from here. Also, Heavenly Delusion is one of the weirdest anime this season. What is going on!?



The ANN After Show streams live on YouTube , Facebook , and Twitter Spaces on Tuesday at 6pm PT/9pm ET. You can listen to the podcast version on Mondays on Spotify , Apple Music, and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. The ANN After Show is part of the BLEAV Network.

Subscribe via:

Meet the Hosts!

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.



You can support us by picking up one of our t-shirts at the BLEAV store here ! Available in four colors!

Watch the full video here:

Or listen to the audio-only podcast version here:



00:00 Intro

05:00 Recapping Witch from Mercury : Elan

10:00 Recapping Witch from Mercury : Guel and Sophie

15:00 Suletta, Ariel, and Eri

24:30 Prospera and Quiet Zero

27:15 Shaddiq is playing with fire

31:00 Nika turns herself in

34:00 Heavenly Delusion and gender expression in the show

58:00 Sexual content in media and Predestination

1:03:00 The monsters and other mystery threads



If you like the show, be sure to write us up a review over on Apple Music!

Have questions for the ANN Aftershow hosts? Tweet 'em to @ANN_Lynzee! Or check out the community forums thread about the show, or send email questions to [email protected]!