The ANN Aftershow

5 Things to Do Before the Zombie Apocalypse

We're back to talk about Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead with our own mini bucket lists! What five things do you want to do before becoming a zombie? Plus, let's talk about that recent Mushoku Tensei episode and problematic characters. Join us this week for the ANN After Show!





The ANN After Show streams live on YouTube , Facebook , and Twitter Spaces on Fridays at 6pm PT/9pm ET. You can listen to the podcast version on Mondays on Spotify , Apple Music, and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. The ANN After Show is part of the BLEAV Network.

Subscribe via:

Meet the Hosts!

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.



You can support us by picking up one of our t-shirts at the BLEAV store here ! Available in four colors!

Watch the full video here:

Or listen to the audio-only podcast version here:

00:00:00 Intro

00:04:00 The latest Mushoku Tensei controversy

00:11:30 Rudy 'gets better' i.e. productive

00:14:30 Everyone's mad at us all the time

00:23:30 Spend time on what you love

00:27:00 Why Mushoku Tensei 's elements make people mad

00:33:17 Natural disaster alert

00:36:00 My Happy Marriage and Last Boss Queen thoughts

00:41:30 Zom 100 discussion

00:50:40 Five things Jacki will do before becoming a zombie

00:55:16 Five things James will do before becoming a zombie

01:00:40 Five things Lynzee will do before becoming a zombie

01:08:26 Traumatizing TV from our childhood 01:10:10 Jacki's office got revamped 01:16:10 Jacki's got a foot horn

If you like the show, be sure to write us up a review over on Apple Music!

Have questions for the ANN Aftershow hosts? Tweet 'em to @ANN_Lynzee! Or check out the community forums thread about the show, or send email questions to [email protected]!