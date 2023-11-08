The ANN Aftershow

Attack on Titan Ending Explained TheEnding Explained

The monumental anime series finally comes to an end, and Eren's fate is sealed. What made this ending so divisive, and what does it mean for all the characters? A decade later, we say goodbye to Attack on Titan .



00:00:00 Intros

00:04:20 Live-action Legend of Zelda movie is confirmed

00:15:30 In defense of Wonka

00:18:30 Attack on Titan After Party cruise ship experience

00:26:00 Diving into the questions and opinions on the ending

00:36:00 Pieck was one of the episode's MVPs

00:38:00 The baby and a possible film reference

00:43:30 Ymir's love and connection Mikasa

00:48:30 Eren's foresight was just a weak excuse

00:55:30 Compare 'paradise' for Vinland Saga and Attack on Titan

00:58:00 The series' honest nihilism is the hardest pill to swallow

01:06:00 The after-effects of The Rumbling (plus Russian history)

01:12:00 Brief debate on Historia's daughter's parentage

01:18:20 The credit scenes explained

01:23:00 How the series may have affected Isayama

01:27:00 Was the Attack on Titan finale good? What about the 'fascism' discussion?



