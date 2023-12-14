The ANN Aftershow

The Boy and the Heron Miyazaki's Worst Film? IsMiyazaki's Worst Film?

James and Lynzee go head-to-head on their reviews of Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's The Boy and the Heron ( How Do You Live? ). The possible last film from the acclaimed director has the ANN After Show hosts divided.



Meet the Hosts!

As executive editor of Anime News Network, Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.



00:00:00 Intros

00:05:20 Jacki fills us in on The Kingdoms of Ruin

00:10:35 SPOILERS START: The basic plot of The Boy and the Heron

00:18:00 Jacki's thoughts on the film

00:20:30 James' opening thoughts on the film (and a wild Howl's Moving Castle take)

00:25:15 Lynzee's major issue with the film

00:30:00 Is this film about Goro and Miyazaki?

00:36:25 Our interpretations of the birds

00:44:00 Why did the aunt go into the tower?

00:49:00 Is this a film for critics, not the wide audience?

00:54:00 Miyazaki's male characters

00:57:33 Our favorite moments in the film

01:06:30 Does it have awards in its future?

01:12:30 I finished Vinland Saga + Migi & Dali



