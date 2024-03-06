The ANN Aftershow

Are the Anime Awards Broken? (Podcast Edition)

Lynzee and James discuss the Crunchyroll Anime Award winners and try to explain why a single show can sweep so many categories. Plus: Solo-Leveling and more Delicious in Dungeon food!





The ANN After Show streams live on YouTube , Facebook , and Twitter Spaces on Tuesdays at 6pm PT/9pm ET. You can listen to the podcast version on Wednesdays on Spotify , Apple Music, and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. The ANN After Show is part of the BLEAV Network.

Subscribe via:

Meet the Hosts!

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.



You can support us by picking up one of our t-shirts at the BLEAV store here ! Available in four colors!

Watch the full video version here:

Or listen to the audio-only podcast version here:

00:00:00 - Intros

00:01:16 - Tom & Jerry in Japan!

00:06:00 - The Crunchyroll Anime Awards discourse starts

00:11:00 - The nomination timeline bracket is confusing

00:16:00 - How do you feel about JJK winning with its publicized workplace concerns?

00:26:00 - Do you guys know what cinematography even is?

00:30:00 - Ok, I'll be the asshole

00:41:00 - ANN critic's picks for best of 2023

00:46:00 - Award sweeps are boring

00:48:30 - In summary: re-evaluate your judge pool and put in guardrails to prevent over-nominations

00:51:30 - There is a way to do an industry award

00:55:00 - Solo Leveling quick summary

00:56:30 - Our preferred winners

01:02:30 - Delicious in Dungeon food rankings

01:09:00 - James' disappointing dinner

01:10:00 - Eat your berries



If you like the show, be sure to write us up a review over on Apple Music!

Have questions for the ANN Aftershow hosts? Tweet 'em to @ANN_Lynzee! Or check out the community forums thread about the show, or send email questions to [email protected]!