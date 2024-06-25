The ANN Aftershow

Kaiju No. 8 's Biggest Monster Yet Biggest Monster Yet

The newest episode of Kaiju No. 8 features the team's most formidable foe so far! Plus, a new villain was revealed in Yatagarasu. We've also got even bigger news: Gainax 's bankruptcy, the latest details on the Lord of the Rings anime, you can finally watch Sailor Moon Cosmos this summer and a fan-favorite Japanese voice actor blows up his entire career!



The ANN After Show streams live on YouTube , Facebook , and Twitter Spaces on Tuesdays at 6pm PT/9pm ET. You can listen to the podcast version on Wednesdays on Spotify , Apple Music, and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. The ANN After Show is part of the BLEAV Network.

Subscribe via:

Meet the Hosts!

As executive editor of Anime News Network, Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.



You can support us by picking up one of our t-shirts at the BLEAV store here ! Available in four colors!

Watch the full video version here:

Or listen to the audio-only podcast version here:

00:00:00 - Intros

00:06:00 - Gainax 's money troubles

00:17:30 - The War of Rohrrim first images

00:25:00 - Sailor Moon Cosmos is finally coming to Netflix

00:33:30 - Tohru Furuya just blew up his career

00:41:45 - Kaiju No. 8 discussion (shout out to the translators)

00:44:00 - Yatagarasu just gets more crazy every week (again)!

If you like the show, be sure to write us up a review over on Apple Music!

Have questions for the ANN Aftershow hosts? Tweet 'em to @ANN_Lynzee! Or check out the community forums thread about the show, or send email questions to [email protected]!