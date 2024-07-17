The ANN Aftershow

The BEST Anime Premieres of Summer 2024

Welcome back to the ANN After Show! This week, we're going to dive into the best premieres of the new anime season, give you a hefty news update from Anime Expo , and probably go on at least two (2) side tangents!



00:00:00 Intros

00:02:15 Being a woman on the internet

00:03:30 Breaking down the nominees for the American Manga Awards

00:06:15 First horror movie reference

00:06:30 More Manga Award Nominees

00:16:30 Anime Expo recap starts

00:18:00 Witch Hat Atelier teaser reaction

00:21:30 Uzumaki dub cast announced

00:22:00 Watchmen tangent

00:25:19 Second horror movie reference

00:28:15 Third horror movie reference

00:32:45 Trigun Stampede sequel is Trigun Stargaze

00:35:20 New Premieres start: Quality Assurance in Another World

00:42:10 Senpai is an Otokonoko

00:47:45 Wistoria: Wand and Sword

00:51:00 My Deer Friend Nokotan

00:57:30 The Elusive Samurai

01:02:00 Mayonaka Punch

01:06:45 Oshi no Ko Season 2

01:14:15 What was the worst premiere?

01:16:30 Wild Delicious in Dungeon AX story

