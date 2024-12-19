The ANN Aftershow

DAN DA DAN 's Secret Best Boy Finally Arrives! Secret Best Boy Finally Arrives!

This is a Jiji appreciation podcast, even if he only appears for five minutes in this week's episode of DAN DA DAN . Plus the ANN Reader's Choice Award Nominations are open, one of the saddest manga is getting an anime, and a new teaser for the Demon Slayer movie.

Go here to find out how to nominate your favorite anime characters, OSTs, and more in the ANN Reader's Choice Awards: http://4NN.cx/.218817

The views and opinions expressed in the After Show belong solely to the show's participants.





Meet the Hosts!

As executive editor of Anime News Network, Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.



