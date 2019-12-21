ANNCast 368 - The ANNCast Holiday Special Zac and Lynzee dig deep on The Rise of Skywalker - and then dive in to our top 5 anime and movies of 2019! You can listen to the show on our player here, direct-download the MP3 version here, check out the show on Stitcher here, and we're also on Google Play Music right here, or you can just use these handy links:

Click here to subscribe to our show in iTunes !

RSS feed

(for other software)

00:30 Spoiler-Free Star Wars Chat Begins

10:15 RISE OF SKYWALKER SPOILERS BEGIN HERE

30:00 SKIP TO 30:00 TO AVOID SKYWALKER SPOILERS also our top 5 movies of 2019

01:06:30 Our Top 5 Anime of 2019

If you like the show, be sure to write us up a review over on iTunes ! It'd be a big help!

Have questions for the ANNCast crew? Tweet 'em to @ActionZacku! Or check out the community forums thread about the show, or send email questions to [email protected] dot com!

Theme Song: "Bucharest" by The New Division. Check them out on iTunes !

Special thanks to Phillip Harrington for designing and creating the ANNCast logo.