ANNCast
Ascending to the Stars
by Zac Bertschy & Lynzee Loveridge,
|
ANNCast 369 - Ascending to the Stars
|Zac and Lynzee catch up on the news, dive deep on Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! and Stars Align - and also suffer through Tom Hooper's CATS, because of course they did.
|
You can listen to the show on our player here, direct-download the MP3 version here, check out the show on Stitcher here, and we're also on Google Play Music right here, or you can just use these handy links:
00:30 How did we survive CATS
20:00 News!
37:00 Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! and Stars Align
54:00 Twitter Time!
If you like the show, be sure to write us up a review over on iTunes! It'd be a big help!
Have questions for the ANNCast crew? Tweet 'em to @ActionZacku! Or check out the community forums thread about the show, or send email questions to [email protected] dot com!
Theme Song: "Bucharest" by The New Division. Check them out on iTunes!
Special thanks to Phillip Harrington for designing and creating the ANNCast logo.
discuss this in the forum (1 post) |