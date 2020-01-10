ANNCast
Ascending to the Stars

by Zac Bertschy & Lynzee Loveridge,

ANNCast 369 - Ascending to the Stars

Zac and Lynzee catch up on the news, dive deep on Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! and Stars Align - and also suffer through Tom Hooper's CATS, because of course they did.

00:30 How did we survive CATS

20:00 News!

37:00 Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! and Stars Align

54:00 Twitter Time!

