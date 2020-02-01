ANNCast 371 - Do You Mean "Anime" Anime or like, Actual Anime? Zac, Lynzee and special guest Evan Minto drop themselves into the abyss in an in-depth discussion over what the term "anime" actually even means anymore in an era of aggressive rebranding. You can listen to the show on our player here, direct-download the MP3 version here, check out the show on Stitcher here, and we're also on Google Play Music right here, or you can just use these handy links:

00:30 Quick little movies 'n games chat

12:30 News! Live-Action One Piece , Transformers and More

32:34 What does "anime" even mean anymore?

01:18:10 Twitter Time!

