Do You Mean "Anime" Anime or like, Actual Anime?
by Zac Bertschy & Lynzee Loveridge,
ANNCast 371 - Do You Mean "Anime" Anime or like, Actual Anime?
|Zac, Lynzee and special guest Evan Minto drop themselves into the abyss in an in-depth discussion over what the term "anime" actually even means anymore in an era of aggressive rebranding.
00:30 Quick little movies 'n games chat
12:30 News! Live-Action One Piece, Transformers and More
32:34 What does "anime" even mean anymore?
01:18:10 Twitter Time!
