ANNCast 372 - It's The Puppet Show It's an All-Puppets episode of ANNCast! Zac and a very special guest dive into The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance before going on a journey with Gen Urobuchi 's phenomenal Thunderbolt Fantasy !

01:00 The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

24:30 Gen Urobuchi 's Thunderbolt Fantasy

51:25 Twitter time!

