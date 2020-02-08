ANNCast
It's The Puppet Show

by Zac Bertschy,

ANNCast 372 - It's The Puppet Show

It's an All-Puppets episode of ANNCast! Zac and a very special guest dive into The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance before going on a journey with Gen Urobuchi's phenomenal Thunderbolt Fantasy!

01:00 The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

24:30 Gen Urobuchi's Thunderbolt Fantasy

51:25 Twitter time!

