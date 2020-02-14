ANNCast
Let's Go Beyond Plus Ultra Chili Dog Farts
by Zac Bertschy & Lynzee Loveridge,
ANNCast 373 - Let's Go Beyond Plus Ultra Chili Dog Farts
|It's movie time! Zac makes Lynzee watch sneak previews of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, Masaaki Yuasa's gorgeous Ride Your Wave, and, naturally, Sonic the Hedgehog. Because of course they did.
01:00 Welp, there's a Sonic the Hedgehog movie
23:00 News!
29:00 My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising and Ride Your Wave
53:00 Twitter time!
Theme Song: "Bucharest" by The New Division. Check them out on iTunes!
