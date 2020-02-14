ANNCast
Let's Go Beyond Plus Ultra Chili Dog Farts

by Zac Bertschy & Lynzee Loveridge,

ANNCast 373 - Let's Go Beyond Plus Ultra Chili Dog Farts

It's movie time! Zac makes Lynzee watch sneak previews of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, Masaaki Yuasa's gorgeous Ride Your Wave, and, naturally, Sonic the Hedgehog. Because of course they did.

You can listen to the show on our player here, direct-download the MP3 version here, check out the show on Stitcher here, and we're also on Google Play Music right here, or you can just use these handy links:


Click here to subscribe to our show in iTunes!
RSS feed
(for other software)

01:00 Welp, there's a Sonic the Hedgehog movie

23:00 News!

29:00 My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising and Ride Your Wave

53:00 Twitter time!

If you like the show, be sure to write us up a review over on iTunes! It'd be a big help!

Have questions for the ANNCast crew? Tweet 'em to @ActionZacku! Or check out the community forums thread about the show, or send email questions to [email protected] dot com!

Theme Song: "Bucharest" by The New Division. Check them out on iTunes!

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

ANNCast homepage / archives