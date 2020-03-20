ANNCast
Beastar Trek
by Zac Bertschy & Lynzee Loveridge,
|
ANNCast 376 - Beastar Trek
|Zac and Lynzee take on Orange and Netflix's smash hit animal drama BEASTARS - plus our recommendations for the best shows to watch while you're quarantined!
|
You can listen to the show on our player here, direct-download the MP3 version here, check out the show on Stitcher here, and we're also on Google Play Music right here, or you can just use these handy links:
2:00 Our recommendations for the best TV to binge during your self-quarantine
15:00 Anime news!
22:30 BEASTARS
39:40 Twitter time!
If you like the show, be sure to write us up a review over on iTunes! It'd be a big help!
Have questions for the ANNCast crew? Tweet 'em to @ActionZacku! Or check out the community forums thread about the show, or send email questions to [email protected] dot com!
Theme Song: "Bucharest" by The New Division. Check them out on iTunes!
discuss this in the forum |