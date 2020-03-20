ANNCast
Beastar Trek

by Zac Bertschy & Lynzee Loveridge,

ANNCast 376 - Beastar Trek

Zac and Lynzee take on Orange and Netflix's smash hit animal drama BEASTARS - plus our recommendations for the best shows to watch while you're quarantined!

2:00 Our recommendations for the best TV to binge during your self-quarantine

15:00 Anime news!

22:30 BEASTARS

39:40 Twitter time!

Theme Song: "Bucharest" by The New Division. Check them out on iTunes!

