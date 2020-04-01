ANNCast
BERSERK vs. BERSERK vs. BERSERK
by Zac Bertschy & Lynzee Loveridge,
ANNCast 377 - BERSERK vs. BERSERK vs. BERSERK
|Zac and Lynzee grab their oversized swords and make the terrible decision to put themselves through all three animated versions of Kentaro Miura's classic screaming bloody sexually violent BERSERK - and decide on a winner!
2:00 Just a little bit of Animal Crossing and some news!
15:00 BERSERK!
