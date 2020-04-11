ANNCast 378 - Come On And Slam Zac and Lynzee plow through a whole bunch of the Spring 2020 anime season premieres, discuss the latest news, and in a fit of quarantine madness, revisit the 1996 classic Space Jam! You can listen to the show on our player here, direct-download the MP3 version here, check out the show on Stitcher here, and we're also on Google Play Music right here, or you can just use these handy links:

2:00 Hey kids, remember Space Jam?!

14:02 What's in the news?

21:00 The Spring 2020 Anime Season so far plus Twitter Time!

