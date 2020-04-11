ANNCast
Come On And Slam
by Zac Bertschy & Lynzee Loveridge,
|
ANNCast 378 - Come On And Slam
|Zac and Lynzee plow through a whole bunch of the Spring 2020 anime season premieres, discuss the latest news, and in a fit of quarantine madness, revisit the 1996 classic Space Jam!
|
You can listen to the show on our player here, direct-download the MP3 version here, check out the show on Stitcher here, and we're also on Google Play Music right here, or you can just use these handy links:
2:00 Hey kids, remember Space Jam?!
14:02 What's in the news?
21:00 The Spring 2020 Anime Season so far plus Twitter Time!
If you like the show, be sure to write us up a review over on iTunes! It'd be a big help!
Have questions for the ANNCast crew? Tweet 'em to @ActionZacku! Or check out the community forums thread about the show, or send email questions to [email protected] dot com!
Theme Song: "Bucharest" by The New Division. Check them out on iTunes!
discuss this in the forum |