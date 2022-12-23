Jon asked:

I have been a long-time manga reader, and ever since the death of Berserk 's creator Kentarou Miura I have been keeping a closer watch on mangaka that need to take breaks due to health issues and was shocked at how common these situations are. I was hoping you could shed some light on the working conditions for mangaka and how we keep hearing about even high-profile authors, such as My Hero Academia 's Kōhei Horikoshi , having to take breaks due to poor health from overwork. It's my impression that working excessively long hours to the detriment of one's health is relatively common in Japanese society, but is there anything unique about the manga industry that is so detrimental to the author's health and well-being? What could be changed to improve the situation for mangaka and the industry as a whole?

First of all, desk jobs—or any job that requires prolonged sitting—have a bunch of associated long-term health risks. They can cause pains in your neck, back, and shoulders and compromise your metabolic system. These increase your risk of developing cardiovascular disease and cervical spondylosis, among other serious problems, and generally lower your life expectancy.

Working as a manga artist has all those problems, compounded by the highly stressful nature of deadlines and the physically taxing work of drawing for hours on end. It's common for artists to get cramps and repetitive strain injury (RSI) due to using a pen too much, and these can develop into more severe problems down the line. Nodame Cantabile 's Tomoko Ninomiya developed Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, while a CLAMP artist was diagnosed with a lumbar compression fracture. Hunter X Hunter 's Yoshihiro Togashi is currently in the spotlight for his severe back pain issues, which made it impossible for him to even sit at a desk for two years.

Although Japan has a cultural problem with overwork, manga artists have it much worse than other occupations. Recent legislation limiting the amount of overtime for employees has little bearing in an industry where 98% of artists identify as self-employed. This means that there's nothing stopping people from working 18-hour days, and some artists freely admit to doing just that to meet tight deadlines.

On the other hand, even if the law isn't helping manga artists directly, the growing awareness of overwork-related problems is having a noticeable effect on the industry. Some publications have addressed it openly, like when Morning editor Toshihiro Miura remarked that readers have been getting more accepting of artists taking breaks and that he would like it to become a regular thing. The fact that it's becoming more common for popular manga to take breaks also points in that direction.

The shift to digitally drawn manga and online distribution is also a welcome trend. According to Chainsaw Man and SPY x FAMILY editor Shihei Lin , one of the positives of working with a digital publication like Shonen Jump+ is that your deadlines can be more flexible. Also, it's becoming more common for artists to use tablets rather than traditional pen and paper, making the process more efficient and less taxing on the individual. Fairy Tail and Edens Zero creator Hiro Mashima employs an entire team of assistants and only draws four days a week. With the proper setup and support, even a weekly serialization can become a healthy working environment.

So while it's true that many manga artists suffer from health problems, and only the most successful will reliably get the support they need, the industry is already moving in a better direction overall. Keep being compassionate and understanding toward the artists who take breaks—the more normal that becomes, the better it will be for everyone.

