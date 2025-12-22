Answerman - Addressing the Amazon AI Dubs Controversy

Image by Otacat

'Twas the week before Christmas, when all through the site,

The ANSWERMAN pondered what readers might write;

Two questions were sent about dubbing with care,

In hopes that some answers soon would be there. The eggnog is flowing, the family's near,

But by glass number three, boredom appears.

Your thumbs are a-twiddling, you've nothing to do.

So! I've crafted a gift: this column for you!

Not one question answered, but two detailed queries,

About AI and dubbing and industry theories.

Amazon 's blunder, the streamers' great test,

A mega-edition, my holiday best!

So settle right in with your cocoa and cheer,

The ANSWERMAN's bumper column is here.

"After years of speculation and hand-wringing, AI dubbing has officially and legally entered the industry with Amazon Prime . I am sure the clips from Banana Fish and the No Game, No Life movie with their AI dubs have been making their rounds. The consensus is that the AI "dubbing" is so stilted and awkward that even for the laziest dub , only fans could not watch without turning it off. Considering there are only a few notable players left in the dubbing game, such as SONY , Netflix , Sentai Filmworks and Amazon , is this the beginning of the "race to the bottom" for dubbing? How are the English voice actors responding to this? Especially considering No Game, No Life was dubbed several years ago? Do the Japanese license holders or original manga artists know or even care that AI is being applied to their works? Would the Japanese side of the industry ever consider using AI dubbing as well? Is there anything regular fans can do about this outside of posts and written complaints? Or is this the first baby step in a changing era for dubbing?"

Jake asks:

Part 1: A Ghost of Christmas Future: Or, How the Streamers Pinched Dubbing



Over Thanksgiving weekend, November 28-29, 2025, Amazon Prime Video quietly uploaded AI-generated "beta" dubs for several anime titles, including Banana Fish and No Game, No Life Zero , in English and Latin American Spanish. Launched during a holiday weekend when fewer people pay attention. Clearly, somebody forgot to tell them that the anime community never sleeps. Within days, clips went viral showing how abysmal these AI dubs were, and by the beginning of December, Amazon had quietly pulled them following backlash from fans, voice actors, and Japanese licensors. What's interesting isn't so much the "how" of this story, but "Why these titles?" and "Were they even allowed?" Comments from licensing companies suggest they weren't aware Amazon would test AI dubbing on their properties. One anime already had professional English and Spanish dubs. Did Amazon exceed their licensing agreement?

A Visit from the Ghost of Profit Margins Present



Jake asked if AI dubbing signals a race to the bottom, given the consolidation of anime distribution by Sony , Netflix , Disney, and Amazon . It's depressing because several of these companies are among the world's most profitable entertainment providers, yet they view human voice actors, translators, and writers as unbearable costs.

What does dubbing cost these days? Around $10,000 per episode for a 12-episode season featuring a professional American voice cast. This is a conservative estimate, which can vary depending on buyouts versus SAG-AFTRA union rates, cast, and more. So, it's not just cost that may be unattractive to these distributors, but it might also be working with unionized labor.

AI is not the panacea for efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and general improvement of living standards for the working population of this planet that the inventors and promoters of AI seem to make it out to be. It does feel to me like AI is going to hollow out the middle class before most of the world's population ever even gets within sniffing distance of a higher standard of living. Meanwhile, the riches AI brings via cost savings and efficiencies will benefit the top 1% even more than they're already benefiting. But this is an anime column, not a Marxist treatise, so let's carry on answering your questions about the story.

Hark! The Voice Actors Sing (Of Their Discontent)



The backlash was immediate. Daman Mills (Frieza, Kaworu) called Amazon 's AI dubs "a massive insult to performers," performatively cancelled his Prime subscription in protest, and led social media condemnation. Damien Haas , Kellen Goff , Meggie-Elise , and others joined boycott calls.

NAVA (The National Association of Voice Actors) branded the dubs "AI slop," demanding consent, control over AI replicas, and compensation. They're meeting lawmakers for federal AI protection legislation and endorsed Representative Schiff's Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act.

SAG-AFTRA secured protections through their 2023 TV/Theatrical Agreement (after 118-day strike), March 2024 animation agreement, and July 2025 video games agreement, the key principles of which are that consent and just compensation are required, and synthetic performances are paid on scale with human performances.

The result of the fan backlash, public ridicule of the low-quality AI beta dubs, and public pressure from notable voice actors with large social media followings was that Amazon removed the AI dubs within days.

Oh Come, All Ye Faithful (Subscribers): A Guide to Action



The Amazon case proves subscription pressure works. When Mills and others cancelled, Amazon retreated within days. Hit them where it hurts, cancel or threaten subscriptions, and consider supporting organizations like SAG-AFTRA and NAVA publicly. Contact the Japanese licensors directly when unauthorized AI appears. Kadokawa responded, and others will too. Let's not forget that Sony now owns a big chunk of this company, and they are one of the largest rights owners and manga publishers in the world. Demand transparency about AI use. Share quality comparisons on social media. Let the world hear the difference between human performance and AI slop.

One caveat: publicly stating "This is why I've never paid to watch anime" isn't helpful. Don't do that. Amazon 's rapid retreat proves that fans, voice actors, and licensors working together can force even the world's largest retailer to back down. Don't underestimate that.

The Mystery of the Purloined Dub : A Tale of Licensing Most Foul



Why was No Game, No Life Zero AI dubbed when it already has Sentai Filmworks ' 2017 professional dub in English and Spanish? Based on Sentai 's comment to Anime News Network, no license was granted to Amazon to produce its own dubs. Producing localized dubs and subtitles is a right granted to you as licensee /distributor by the rights holder, usually the production committee and copyright owners. They allow distributors like Amazon to create new localized assets. Kadokawa stated they "have not approved an AI dub in any form." Sentai said, "The first they heard about these AI dubs was when they went live on the platform."

This suggests Amazon might be in breach of its license agreement (But more on that later). It is hard to believe, given how litigious large companies can be regarding copyrighted material. It is also notable and unsurprising that Aniplex (The Sony -owned rights holder for Banana Fish ) issued no statement. Sony tends toward silence on controversies, and sometimes it's best to work things out behind closed doors. And besides, Kadokawa , an equally powerful rights holder, did issue a comment. Loose nails are hammered down, so don't be surprised if their statement isn't representative of the general point of view of most major Japanese IP owners.

In Fairness to Scrooge: Amazon 's Legal Defense



To be fair to Amazon , their legal team likely believes they hold a defensible position. Amazon 's standard Master Content License Agreements include broad "derivative works" clauses granting rights to "use, reproduce, reformat, adapt or otherwise create derivative works" of licensed content. This exists for legitimate technical reasons: encoding for different devices, promotional clips, and arguably, localization. Amazon 's lawyers can argue AI dubbing falls under this existing right; it is just another adaptation, no different than creating subtitles or reformatting for mobile.

But licensors like Kadokawa and Sentai have strong counter-arguments. While Amazon 's general terms grant broad derivative rights, specific Deal Addendums typically require licensors to deliver "Required Localization Materials," dubbed audio files come from the licensor, not Amazon . By explicitly placing localization responsibility on rights holders, contracts implicitly limit Amazon 's ability to create language tracks unilaterally, especially using untested AI technology with no quality control. Add the anime industry's established principle that voice casting and dub scripts are essential creative elements subject to licensor approval, and you can start to understand why Kadokawa and Sentai responded as they did, even though it was in a very limited way.

Sometimes even the world's most powerful retailers' legal departments know when to retreat.

Tidings from the East: What the Seiyū Knew



Jake asked if Japanese stakeholders know AI is being applied to their work, and do they care. Based on Kadokawa 's response, they weren't aware Amazon was doing this. Do they care? Probably, but maybe not as much as if this were happening in Japan with Japanese dubs.

Japanese voice actor federations have spoken out previously regarding AI's encroachment into their domain, but not on this particular story. The "No More Mudan Seisei AI" (No More Unauthorised Generative AI) movement includes 26 prominent seiyū , including Ryūsei Nakao , Kōichi Yamadera , Yūki Kaji , Jun Fukuyama , and Daisuke Namikawa , protesting unauthorized voice AI use. Yūki Kaji launched the Soyogi Fractal crowdfunding campaign to prevent illegal voice use, raising over three times their target.

Japanese voice actors are incredibly vocal about AI threats, considering the anime industry's notorious silence on public-facing controversial subjects. Some companies like Aoni Production explore ethical AI use with consent and compensation (10 voice actors in their CoeFont partnership), but generally, Japanese concerns mirror Western ones: unauthorized use, job displacement, lack of compensation.

The Spirit of AI Yet to Come (Whether We Like It or Not)



Industry reaction and fan backlash won't stop the AI tide. The best we can hope for is that our pressure leads to more ethical AI use.

One group in Japan seeks to harness AI dubbing with safeguards, maintaining performer rights while enabling broader language accessibility, recognizing that dubbing is expensive and limited to select titles. According to White Box Entertainment, 50% of produced anime receive English dubs annually. There's growing awareness, acceptance, and demand for original Japanese versions with only local subtitles, and maybe this preserves the integrity of anime as creators intended. A clear pattern of resistance is emerging with strong global opposition from voice actors, union protections being won, but requiring constant vigilance against massive media consolidation ( Netflix acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery being the latest), and quality concerns are validated. AI can't yet match human emotional performance. Voice acting in anime combines melodrama, comedy, and pathos. It's an exaggerated, hyper-emotional type of “professional overacting” that AI struggles to copy and emulate.

Generative AI can't capture the imperfect, expressive nuance of hand-drawn animation and voice acting because these are deeply human art forms rooted in tacit knowledge, emotional context, and intentionality, which AI models built on statistical pattern recognition can't replicate. Yet!

Fans hate AI dubs and will protest. We're heading toward more AI-created subtitles and dubs, and undoubtedly, the quality will improve, but many in the industry remain unconvinced it'll ever satisfy eyes and ears trained on decades of human-created assets. Anime fans scrutinize everything. Amazon 's “experiment” in AI-dubbing may have retreated for now, but this beta rollout, mismanaged as it was, has been a watershed moment that signals fundamental shifts in dubbing. That that doesn't mean we have to watch it.

Part 2: A Christmas Audit: Of Contracts, Clauses, and Corporate Shenanigans



Gerry asked,



“Do Japanese licensors stipulate detailed requirements for streaming presentation?”

I reached out to my enviable network of anime licensing connections in Europe and the US about some of their recent agreements. At the moment, Japanese companies aren't inserting new AI language into contracts. Standard clauses, around since the DVD age, essentially stipulate that anything not explicitly pre-approved is deemed unapproved. Onus is on the licensee (distributor like Amazon ) to seek permission for things like creating or testing AI-generated subtitles and dubs. Amazon acted without the licensor's approval. Amazon can do whatever it wants because it's Amazon (same for Netflix ). But smaller distributors like Viz Media , Sentai Filmworks , or Anime Limited have very little chance to experiment with AI dubs in beta mode.

All Through the Pipeline: How Subtitles Journey From East to West



Do contracts specify whether local translations come directly from the original Japanese source versus from English? That is a good question, and one I am happy to answer. The film or program is almost always translated into English from Japanese. Nearly all anime today receives a literal Japanese script translation, which is used for the creation of the English subtitle streams and dubbing scripts. Other foreign languages, like European languages, for example, are adapted from the English version. That's how it works generally, primarily because the approval teams in Japan generally speak English as a second language.

On high-profile anime like Studio Ghibli or classics like Akira (which I've worked on), there's more creator control these days. The 2021 4K UHD Blu-ray of Akira was personally supervised by creator Katsuhiro Ōtomo . I was concerned initially by his involvement, but I shouldn't have been because it is, hands down, the best English translation and subtitle of Akira ever made. I felt embarrassed about Manga's localized versions after watching Katsuhiro's 4K version. So much more clarity and nuance than the old Manga Video and Streamline versions.

Of Font Sizes and Delivery Specs: A Yuletide Investigation



Do specific clauses stipulate typography standards? No, they do not. Sometimes the distributor receives a “delivery spec,” which is a document listing deliverable assets from licensors' labs, sometimes with instructions on leaving on-screen text untranslated, subtitle positioning, and presentation quality. But these aren't contractual obligations licensees must abide by. During the approval process, the distributor may receive notes on whether or not to leave Japanese signs untranslated, to include closed captions in certain scenes, etc. Companies like Sentai Filmworks and Crunchyroll have developed a certain amount of shorthand understanding for each licensor they work with. It would be impossible to turn around subtitle approvals on every simulcast episode they produce because they generally have less than a week to create them before launch, and there is a high level of trust between the licensor and these streamers to present their works in the best possible light.

No distributor wants contracts promising subtitle presentation that might be suboptimal for business. So what about Crunchyroll 's well-documented subtitle changes as of late? They're standardizing, so it's easier for them to sell on the ancillary rights to stream and broadcast certain shows to platforms like Netflix . Moves like this come at the behest of the production committees, who want to see Sentai and Crunchyroll maximize the revenue-generating potential for these licenses. If they don't standardize, they sell the rights for less because the buyer can argue, "Why pay top dollar if I must spend money creating new subtitles for my platform?"

Standards are in the eye of the beholder. What viewers became accustomed to with the original Crunchyroll (before Sony 's acquisition) worked for them, but it doesn't necessarily work for Sony or their third-party customers, who can rightly argue that their standardized subs are generally met with approval by the majority of their own subscribers.

Dear Amazon : A Modest Christmas Proposal (With Apologies to Mr. Swift)



My advice to Amazon is to stick to training and testing your AI-generated dubbing and subtitling on shows that you own outright and that you have produced. Avoid using third-party content sub-licensed to the platform for only a limited time from Japan, like No Game, No Life and Banana Fish .

What Amazon chose to do with these anime was possibly reckless. I doubt they anticipated the audience backlash and ridicule for their proprietary software. This company doesn't even have its own anime buying or marketing teams. Unsurprisingly, they did this without awareness of how audiences or licensors would react. Why do we expect more from the very people who invented the whole "move fast and break things" ethos in the first place?

Aren't the holidays a time for forgiveness? One can wonder what the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future decide the final verdict should be for these Scrooge-like decisions on content delivery policy from the world's richest companies.

Do YOU have a question for the Answerman?

We'd love to answer your questions and especially encourage questions inspired by recent news and headlines. However, READ THIS FIRST:

● CHECK THE ARCHIVES. Over the years, we've answered THOUSANDS of questions and might have already answered yours!

● We cannot tell you if or when a show will get another season, nor can we help you get in touch with any producers, artists, creators, actors, or licensors.

● Only submit your question once.

● We take questions by email only. (Tweeted questions get ignored!)

● Please keep your questions within a paragraph length.

●The email address is [email protected].

Thank you!