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DeliciousDungeonMaster25 asks:

Dear Answerman, I keep seeing headlines saying Kadokawa is in trouble because of isekai. Now I am reading that an activist shareholder is getting involved and pushing for all manner of changes to how the company operates. What's actually going on, and should I be worried about my favourite show?

You need not worry about your favourite shows. Things are happening at lightning speed within Japan's IP industry, especially when it comes to publishing, anime, and games. You may have noticed. I prefer to look at stories like this in the round. To me, this is all part of the growing pains established players in the industry have to go through to turbo-charge growth, relevance, and profitability. You can't make a shedload-of-anime-cash-omelette without cracking a few eggs. I'll send you the recipe separately. It is “Delicious.”



What's happening at Kadokawa right now is one of the most structurally interesting stories in the anime industry in years. When is too much of a good thing a bad thing? Where do the titans of IP creation and management go next in a rapidly changing world? What happens when Japan starts to open the doors to non-Japanese institutional investors, and can this traditionally closed system hold back the tides of progress when there is so much money at stake?



Kadokawa reported that consolidated operating profit fell 51.3% year-on-year, with the core domestic publishing business slipping into a ¥1 billion JPY operating loss. The company attributed the decline in part to excessive dependence on proven commercial formulas. Particularly narou-style fantasy and isekai, noting that an increase in published titles had produced work "lacking in originality or quality."



Worth a moment of perspective. Kadokawa is not a company in existential distress. Total net sales for FY2026 came in at ¥282.9 billion (approximately USD $1.88 billion), up 1.8% year-on-year. A company growing revenue to nearly two billion dollars annually is not collapsing. But as a public company, the mission is always to deliver shareholder value, and that means profits. Japan's domestic manga market contracted 1.7% in 2025—its first decline in eight years—as print sales fell sharply across the industry. Kadokawa is swimming in a tide that's pulling every Japanese publisher backwards. The issue is that its particular response to that tide, publishing more titles rather than better ones, accelerated the problem rather than offsetting it. The company's own forward guidance projects a revenue recovery to ¥300.3 billion in FY2027 with operating profit up nearly 25%. That is not the forecast of a company writing its own obituary.

Kadokawa has since become synonymous with industrialising the isekai light novel pipeline, which makes it all the more ironic that they are now publicly blaming that pipeline for their own decline. Most fans think of them as a publishing company that produces anime. That's historically accurate, but increasingly incomplete.



Kadokawa pioneered what the Japanese entertainment industry calls the "media mix", a transmedia strategy dating back to 1976, when Haruki Kadokawa began simultaneously releasing novels and their film adaptations, cross-promoting each to build the other's audience. By the 1990s, that logic had evolved into something more systematic: use publishing as low-cost R&D, identify hits early, then funnel the IP into anime, games, merchandise, and mobile apps. Re:Zero is the textbook example. Tappei Nagatsuki posted the original story for free on the Narou platform in 2012. Kadokawa 's MF Bunko J imprint acquired it in 2014, validated it through light novel and manga sales, then activated the full pipeline: a 2016 White Fox anime adaptation that turned the series into a global phenomenon, followed by console games, mobile titles, soundtracks, and merchandise—each of which also funnelled audiences back toward the original books. The genius of the media mix strategy is that the IP becomes a self-sustaining commercial ecosystem—and Kadokawa gets to collect fees at every stage.



The problem is that Kadokawa spent the last several years trying to build hundreds of these simultaneously, commissioning narou isekai at an industrial scale on the theory that more titles meant more chances to find the next Re:Zero . What it actually produced was a flood of undifferentiated product that saturated its own market—which is why the company's most profitable division right now is not publishing or anime, but a gothic action game studio in Tokyo.



FromSoftware , whose games include Elden Ring , Sekiro, and the Dark Souls franchise , generated revenue of ¥23.5 billion with operating income of ¥10.08 billion. Kadokawa owns 70% of the studio. In a year where publishing swung into operating loss—and the anime segment was also loss-making— FromSoftware was carrying the weight. The media mix strategy works. The question is whether Kadokawa applied it to too many things at once, for too long, and at the expense of the quality that made it work in the first place.



The aforementioned Narou ecosystem (Shousetsuka ni Narou), the self-publishing platform where isekai was born, has a barrier to entry of effectively zero. Kadokawa spotted its commercial potential and built an industrial pipeline around it: commission the hits as light novels, attach production committees, license the anime rights, collect fees at every stage, repeat. Aggressively. Despite hiring more editors to expand output, this negatively impacted the business, producing titles "lacking originality or quality" and saturating the market to the point of diminishing returns. Classic platform economics: optimise for volume, dilute the product, watch loyal readers start skipping titles.

This doesn't mean isekai is a dying genre. When people say "isekai", they're collapsing four different things: the Narou web novels, the light novels that adapt them, the manga adaptations, and the anime. Kadokawa 's crisis is at the first two layers. Publishing revenue actually grew overseas, especially in the US and Asia, even as domestic profit collapsed 90.2%. International readers are still buying isekai manga. International viewers are still watching isekai anime. What's exhausted is the domestic Japanese light novel tier, the source of the pipeline, not the global audience downstream.



Fewer light novels published means fewer anime titles entering the production pipeline today, which potentially means a quieter isekai seasonal schedule in 2028-2030. But if the titles that survive Kadokawa 's new, stricter commissioning criteria are better—which is the explicit intention and many fans would quietly accept that trade. After all, when an isekai anime is good, it's really good, and I will fight anybody who argues otherwise. Delicious in Dungeon won Anime of the Year for a reason. Re:Zero remains the genre's most sophisticated psychological deconstruction. Mushoku Tensei set the technical benchmark for what a Narou adaptation could be. The pipeline, at its best, works.

In January 2025, Sony invested ¥50 billion to acquire more than 12 million Kadokawa shares—becoming its largest shareholder. Sony controls Crunchyroll and Aniplex ; adding Kadokawa 's IP library gives the Sony ecosystem preferential access to a pipeline running from web novel origin point to global streaming and theatrical release. Two joint ventures followed quickly. HAYATE, established between Aniplex and Crunchyroll , produces original anime exclusively for Crunchyroll 's streaming service. ANIMEC , jointly established by Aniplex and Kadokawa , focuses on theatrical anime distribution in Japan—a direct competitive response to TOHO 's stranglehold on that market. Together they represent the operational skeleton of what the Sony - Kadokawa alliance is building: a vertically integrated pipeline from IP origination to global release.

By late March 2026, Hong Kong-based activist fund Oasis Management had accumulated a 13.76% stake in Kadokawa in roughly three weeks, overtaking Sony to become the company's single largest shareholder. Oasis is seeking to remove CEO Takeshi Natsuno, citing a 40% decline in operating profit and missed strategic targets during his five-year tenure. On June 11, both ISS and Glass Lewis, two of the most influential proxy advisory firms in institutional investing, announced they were backing the campaign.

The Annual General Meeting vote on Natsuno's future has been scheduled for June 24. By the time you read this, we should know the result.

What Oasis wants beyond the CEO question is a matter of active speculation: governance reform, faster monetisation of FromSoftware 's IP, or positioning toward a deeper Sony relationship. Potentially including a full or partial acquisition. A Sony takeover of Kadokawa would be the largest transaction in Japanese media history, which is why it remains speculative. The more plausible near-term outcome is Sony incrementally deepening its position while Kadokawa restructures around fewer, better titles, and its animation studios consolidate under one roof in Ikebukuro from Autumn 2026.

Nothing currently in production disappears because of a bad earnings year. Your favourite show will be fine. The more interesting question is what the anime landscape looks like in 2029, when the decisions being made in Kadokawa 's boardroom this summer start showing up on your streaming queue. Whether those decisions produce a leaner, more creatively ambitious Kadokawa , or a company reshaped primarily around financial engineering, is what the next eighteen months will tell us.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.