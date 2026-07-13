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ConfusedConfucius asks:

"Now that anime is becoming almost ubiquitous at a global level, what are some of the ways it is seeping into the popular consciousness in ways that were never intended?"

You are right. Anime is flipping everywhere if you move through life with your eyes and ears open. This is not going to be your usual “anime is mainstream now" think-piece; I'll leave that to whoever is the current head of Crunchyroll Audience Development to post on LinkedIn this week. Yeah, yeah, yeah! Demon Slayer broke box office records, and Beyoncé's Met Gala gown this year was constituted of all 27 volumes of Ai Yazawa 's Nana, lovingly handstitched one page at a time.

What I want to focus on is the weird, sideways, nobody-planned-this stuff way anime has infiltrated the mainstream. The moments where anime aesthetics and storytelling grammar slip out of the fandom bubble entirely and start running the show in places its creators never once imagined it would end up.

Exhibit A: the football pitch - mankind's most favourite shonen tournament arc

I love football. You call it soccer in the United States. That's fine. I promise I won't make fun of you for it. Football and anime go together like Milli and Vanilli, and in this USA/Canada/Mexico-hosted FIFA World Cup year, we are clearly seeing the two enjoy their big glow-up moment. It shouldn't come as a surprise. They have been making football manga and anime since the 1970s.

But before adidas launched its own anime-inspired creative, something fun and truly authentic was happening on the pitch at two of the world's biggest football leagues. Across the English Premier League and Italian La Liga, strikers have quietly turned goal celebrations into an anime cinematic universe. Antoine Griezmann does Luffy's Gear 2 pose. Dominic Solanke has built an entire celebration portfolio around Attack on Titan 's hand-bite salute, Goku's Spirit Bomb, and - this is the one that got me - Sukuna's Domain Expansion from Jujutsu Kaisen . Ibrahima Konaté did the Survey Corps chest-salute after scoring against Manchester City. A Barcelona teenager's first senior goal was marked with Sasuke's Chidori hand-seal.

Nobody at Studio MAPPA or Toei sat down and said, "Let's design a marketing pipeline into elite football." This is pure bottom-up cultural infection; twenty-something professional athletes who grew up watching this stuff on Crunchyroll are now the ones setting the visual language for how sporting triumph gets performed, live, in front of tens of millions of people who've never watched an episode of anything. The NFL 's got its own version too, apparently. Dragon Ball Z touchdown celebrations are a whole subgenre now. Somewhere, a Toei licensing executive should be having palpitations that they didn't trademark the Kamehameha pose for merchandising.

Exhibit B: your gym bro's breakup is now a "narrative arc"

Here's the one that actually fascinates me structurally. Anime hasn't just exported imagery; it has also exported narrative architecture, and that architecture has become the default framework ordinary people use to describe their own lives. Terms like "Villain arc," "Final boss energy," and "Main character energy." These aren't fandom in-jokes anymore; they're load-bearing vocabulary for how Gen Z (and increasingly Millennials trying to keep up) narrate their own emotional lives. Someone goes through a bad breakup, hits the gym, cuts off their ex's friend group, etc. It's no longer simply "processing grief," but has instead become a "villain arc." A tough presentation at work isn't a challenge anymore; it's a "final boss." The entire shonen structural unit: the arc, the training montage, the power-up, the antagonist you have to overcome to level up. It has become the operating system for how a generation talks about becoming a better version of themselves. We are all living in our own power-level fantasy.

I find it mind-blowing, to be honest with you. Zooming out and surveying the early 21st Century vernacular to discover that serialised Japanese storytelling structure, designed to keep 12-year-olds buying Shonen Jump week to week, has become the default emotional-literacy framework for people who've possibly never picked up a manga volume in their life. That's not just fandom, bro! We are talking about linguistic colonisation, and it happened so quietly that nobody noticed the flag going up.

Exhibit C: high fashion, still not over it

We all know UNIQLO UT sells out every Dragon Ball and Evangelion drop, but the bit that still delights me is watching genuinely elite fashion houses like Louis Vuitton building entire couture concepts around Rei Ayanami's colour palette, and Gucci putting NERV insignia energy on a runway. Jun Takahashi, the founder and creative director of the Japanese streetwear and high-fashion label UNDERCOVER, treats a 1995 psychological mecha show about a depressed teenager as a legitimate aesthetic reference point, the same way they'd cite Bauhaus or Memphis Design. Hideaki Anno was making an anxious, deeply personal show about his own depression. He was not, I promise you, thinking about how Angel-motif silhouettes would read on a Milan runway three decades later. And here we are!

Exhibit D: the emotional register itself

The one I find genuinely moving, if I can be unfashionably sincere for a paragraph, is how anime's specific emotional grammar, unguarded, unironic, full-volume sincerity about grief, ambition, loneliness, and connection, has become acceptable in Western media in ways that would have gotten laughed out of a writers' room fifteen years ago. Western drama had to learn, via anime, that you're allowed to let a character cry for an uncomfortably long time, or deliver a speech about friendship with zero ironic distance, and audiences will not just tolerate it, they'll clip it and post it with a crying emoji. That shift in permission, the idea that big, sincere feeling isn't automatically cringe, didn't come from prestige TV. It came from thousands of hours of shonen finales normalising catharsis without a safety net of sarcasm.

None of this was planned by anyone in Roppongi or Kyoto. It's just what happens when a storytelling tradition gets big enough: it stops being a genre and starts being a vocabulary, one that shows up on a football pitch, in a gym bro's Instagram caption, and on a Paris runway, all without anyone filing the appropriate paperwork.

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