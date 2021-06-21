Intern Annika

This plainly isn't going to be a show for everyone. It's slow-moving and doesn't always use its plot points or characters as well as it might, and apart from their work “transferring” humans from earth to Seilfal, the gods are almost non-entities.― Of all of the various permutations that the isekai genre can go through, the soothing slice-of-life story has perhaps the most hurdles to overcome. In pa...
MARS RED has been taking anime viewers by surprise with its evocative tale of vampires living in Japan's Taisho era. ANN reached out to director Kouhei Hatano and screenwriter Jun'ichi Fujisaku to learn more about how this unique story was adapted.― Mars Red has been taking anime viewers by surprise with its evocative tale of vampires living in Japan's Taisho era. The story is based on a stage readi...
Musical opens in Tokyo, Osaka in 2022― A new website opened on Friday, revealing that Bisco Hatori's Ouran High School Host Club manga is inspiring its first stage musical adaptation that will open in Tokyo and Osaka in 2022. The official website and Twitter account unveiled the cast, staff, visuals, and promotional video. 葉鳥ビスコが描く「桜蘭高校ホスト部」待望のミュージカル化！ 歌劇『桜蘭高校ホスト部』 2022年1月東京・大阪にて開幕！ #須王環 役:#小松準弥 #鳳鏡...
New arc starts in July with Nakimushi's ending song 'Tokyo Wonder'― An event for the television anime of Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers manga debuted the anime's third promotional video, third key visual, and information on the next ending theme song on Saturday. The video previews the Bloody Halloween arc which will launch in July. The group Nakimushi performs the new ending theme song "Tokyo Wonder,"...
Anya may be the heart of both the Forger family and SPY x FAMILY entire, but not every volume can be just about her – it's called Spy x Family, after all.― Anya may be the heart of both the Forger family and Spy x Family as a whole, but not every volume can be just about her – it's called Spy x Family, after all. That means that, while the book is still replete with great Anya moments, it's also fin...
There's something fascinating about WAVE!! Let's Go Surfing, and it has absolutely nothing to do with the content of the show. It is, in many ways, emblematic of a kind of content-farm approach to media that is driven entirely by profit.― There's something fascinating about WAVE!! Let's Go Surfing, and it has absolutely nothing to do with the content of the show. It is, in many ways, emblematic of a...
The second half of Anime News Network's Light Novel Guide is live! Kim Morrissy and Rebecca Silverman check out the latest releases including I Swear I Won't Bother You Again!, The King of the Dead at the Dark Palace, I Have a Secret, and more!― Isekai may still dominate the light novel game as presented by English-language translations, but we're certainly seeing more variations on its theme. That...
The Manga Guide comes to the close with its final round of updates with new volumes from June! Now: Ya Boy Kongming!, Undead Girl Murder Farce, Kirby Manga Mania, I Swear I Won't Bother You Again!, Yakuza Lover, Fist of the North Star, Bofuri, Ride Your Wave, and more!― Welcome to Anime News Network's Spring 2021 Manga Guide! You may have seen one of our seasonal Anime Preview Guides, where a team ...
On the thematic side of things, Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning tells the story of two broken people, each driven only by their own singular, all-consuming goals.― Like many American anime fans in the 90s, my first introduction into Rurouni Kenshin wasn't the TV anime, but rather the OVA—localized at the time as Samurai X: Trust & Betrayal. In stark contrast to the light-hearted yet action-filled TV ...
Are the anime staff doing a good enough job accounting for the differences between playing TWEWY or watching it and making sure its still an enjoyable experience that at least honors the original game?― 2021 seems to be a good year for fans of the popular 2007 DS game The World Ends With You; the long-awaited sequel called NEO is coming out soon on July 27th but in the time being, the anime adaptat...
Callum May evaluates the streaming services attempts at original content and Crunchyroll's questionable lack of clarity about its own projects, including its seemingly shuttered Tokyo studio.― It's difficult to sum up exactly what a “Crunchyroll Original” series is. If you ask Alden Budill, head of global partnerships and content strategy, she'll tell you that “a CR Original is a piece of content th...
Consider this your official invitation to the Summer 2021 Anime Trailer Watch Party with SungWon Cho! Tune in LIVE on Wednesday, June 23rd at 5pm PDT/8pm EDT!― Consider this your official invitation to the Summer 2021 Anime Trailer Watch Party with SungWon Cho! Tune in LIVE on Wednesday, June 23rd at 5pm PDT/8pm EDT! Voice actor and YouTube personality SungWon (ProZD) will join executive editor Lynz...
The ingredients for a simple but effective crime thriller are here, which may make wonder why you have heard so little about it. The reasoning becomes apparent: despite all of its components, IWGP is far less than the sum of its parts.― A new anime adaptation of a series of novels that's been out for two decades and change, Ikebukuro West Gate Park makes an earnest effort to be an accessible new ver...