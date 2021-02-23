Shonen Jump's Naruto: Ninja Arena Art Contest

Japanime Games is bringing Shonen Jump's Naruto: Ninja Arena, complete set to North America. To celebrate this awesome game coming to our shores, we're running an art contest!

Create your interpretation of the Naruto gang playing a board game. Any game you want, it could be Naruto Ninja: Arena, it could be Go, it could be your own original invention. We're just looking to see the characters having fun (or sweating).

Entries will be judged based on art, and real-life feel of boardgaming (up to you if that's fun, or intense and stressful). Each entry has to incorporate the Japanime Games logo somewhere in the art. Be creative, don't just cut & paste it, but make it a part of your art.

Some basic rules:

  • Entries must be received before 7am ET March 8th, 2021;
  • Entries must be JPEG files, 1000x1200 pixels, 1MB max;
  • E-mail your entries to Naruto@animenewsnetwork.com;
  • Please include your real name with your entry, you may also specify a pseudonym to be used on ANN;
  • More than one entry per person is permitted;
  • You may provide a link to a personal art page to be posted with your entry;
  • No other commercial links will be allowed;
  • We will select one Grand Prize Winner, and one Runner Up;
  • One Bonus Round Winner will be selected at random (Grand and runner up prize winners will not be eligible).

Grand Prize Package

A collection of board games from Japanime Games worth $250 including: Information about each of these games is available from the Japanime Games website.

Runner Up Prize

A copy of Naruto: Ninja Arena.

Bonus Round

To qualify for the bonus round, post your entry on Twitter, Instagram, Deviant Art or Pixiv with a link to this contest. Include a link to your post in your entry e-mail. Bonus round winner will receive a copy of Naruto: Ninja Arena.

Naruto: Ninja Arena takes place during the iconic Chuunin Exams, which was the perfect setting to center the game around. To perfectly encapsulate the love of the fast-paced, back-and-forth combat that was established early and prevalent throughout Naruto, Team Kaedama chose simultaneous dice throwing as the mechanic for this new competitive game!

Read more about Naruto: Ninja Arena at the official website.

The Fine Print: Anime News Network has the right to refuse any entry it deems profane, obscene, hateful or otherwise inappropriate. Although unlikely to happen, Anime News Network reserves the right to cancel this contest at any time. Contest is open to any and all residents of the planet Earth and neighbour parallel dimensions, but prizes will only be shipped within the United States and Canada (elsewhere, you have to arrange to have it sent to someone living in the appropriate area, and they can send it to you.) Winners' names or pseudonyms will be posted on AnimeNewsNetwork.com, their mailing addresses will be provided to our sponsor and shipping agent of choice (ie: USPS) and no one else. Winners' addresses and e-mail addresses will be erased once the prizes have been shipped. Non-winners' names, e-mail and mailing addresses will not be given out to any one and will be erased when the winners have been confirmed. Non-winners will not be contacted, spammed or harassed in any way. We reserve the right to retroactively add new rules when and how we see fit.
