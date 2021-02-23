Shonen Jump's Naruto: Ninja Arena Art Contest

Japanime Games is bringing Shonen Jump's Naruto: Ninja Arena, complete set to North America. To celebrate this awesome game coming to our shores, we're running an art contest!

Create your interpretation of the Naruto gang playing a board game. Any game you want, it could be Naruto Ninja: Arena, it could be Go, it could be your own original invention. We're just looking to see the characters having fun (or sweating).

Entries will be judged based on art, and real-life feel of boardgaming (up to you if that's fun, or intense and stressful). Each entry has to incorporate the Japanime Games logo somewhere in the art. Be creative, don't just cut & paste it, but make it a part of your art.

Some basic rules:

Entries must be received before 7am ET March 8th, 2021;

Entries must be JPEG files, 1000x1200 pixels, 1MB max;

E-mail your entries to Naruto @animenewsnetwork.com;

@animenewsnetwork.com; Please include your real name with your entry, you may also specify a pseudonym to be used on ANN;

More than one entry per person is permitted;

You may provide a link to a personal art page to be posted with your entry;

No other commercial links will be allowed;

We will select one Grand Prize Winner, and one Runner Up;

One Bonus Round Winner will be selected at random (Grand and runner up prize winners will not be eligible).

Grand Prize Package

Naruto: Ninja Arena,

Cowboy Bebop : Space Serenade,

: Space Serenade, Kamigami Battles: River of Souls,

Heart of Crown: Fairy Garden,

Tanto Cuore (Of your choice),

(Of your choice), Love Formula.

Runner Up Prize

Bonus Round

A collection of board games fromincluding:Information about each of these games is available from the Japanime Games website A copy of Naruto: Ninja Arena To qualify for the bonus round, post your entry on Twitter, Instagram, Deviant Art or Pixiv with a link to this contest. Include a link to your post in your entry e-mail. Bonus round winner will receive a copy of Naruto: Ninja Arena

Naruto: Ninja Arena takes place during the iconic Chuunin Exams, which was the perfect setting to center the game around. To perfectly encapsulate the love of the fast-paced, back-and-forth combat that was established early and prevalent throughout Naruto , Team Kaedama chose simultaneous dice throwing as the mechanic for this new competitive game!

Read more about Naruto : Ninja Arena at the official website.