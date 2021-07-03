Anime Expo Lite 2021 & Aniplex Online Fest 2021

Anime Expo Lite 2021 & Aniplex Online Fest 2021by ANN Editorial & News Team,
The virtual anime festivals Anime Expo Lite 2021 and Aniplex Online Fest 2021 both are taking place over the July 4 weekend. Keep checking back here for all of Anime News Network's news and editorial coverage of both events.
Star Wars: Visions Anime Shorts Reveal Studios, September 22 Disney+ Launch
Sekai Project Licenses Slobbish Dragon Princess 2, Qualia Games
J-Novel Club Adds 11 New Light Novels, Manga
Crunchyroll Streams Battle Game in 5 Seconds, Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Anime
From the Kurocon Online event
Denpa Licenses Ahndongshik's Renjoh Desperado Action Comedy Manga
