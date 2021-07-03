Anime Expo Lite 2021 & Aniplex Online Fest 2021

All of the links with the latest news and impressions from Anime Expo and the Aniplex Online Fest will be updated throughout the weekend!

― The virtual anime festivals Anime Expo Lite 2021 and Aniplex Online Fest 2021 both are taking place over the July 4 weekend. Keep checking back here for all of Anime News Network's news and editorial coverage of both events. Star Wars: Visions Anime Shorts Reveal...