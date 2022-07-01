Live Photos from Anime Expo

Despite being based on the same story, these anime offer very distinct experiences. But for those unfamiliar with any version of Spriggan, what exactly is it?― Most manga are lucky to get an anime adaptation, but very occasionally they'll get a second one too. Sometimes these adaptations occur years or even decades apart so it's always interesting to see how the same story gets rendered by both dif...
Screening in U.S. theaters this month, director Ando shows his talent in creating emotional impact through subtle character animation, even within a dense story.― Aptly timed, The Deer King's story around a mysterious infectious disease conjures up ideas of a found family and the uncomfortable debate between science and faith. Studio Ghibli alumni Masashi Ando and Masayuki Miyaji have impressive res...
Heidi takes on one last Nintendo Direct before her incoming departure from the column.― It's that time again! No, I'm not talking about Summer Games Done Quick... but you should still be watching (and donating) to that anyway. Yes, my friends, it's Nintendo Direct time again! My wish to discuss at least one more Nintendo Direct before I depart has been granted, and I am ever so thankful. A Mini Dire...
The next season of anime is here! We're kicking things off with reviews of RWBY: Ice Queendom, Spriggan, and Bastard!!― Welcome to Anime News Network's Summer 2022 Preview Guide! Here's how it goes: our team of critics write up their impressions instantly, to be posted here as they go along. Each critic will cover as many shows as they can handle,...
3rd anime season based on Aka Akasaka's manga recently ended― This year's 31st issue of Shueisha's Young Jump magazine revealed on Thursday that Aka Akasaka's Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga will end in 14 chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end in October. The manga entered its final arc in October 2021. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story: All's fai...
Bungo Stray Dogs BEAST manga artist Shiwasu Hoshikawa draws manga― The August issue of Kadokawa's Shōnen Ace magazine revealed last Friday that Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa's Bungo Stray Dogs light novel is inspiring a new spinoff manga titled Bungo Stray Dogs: Dazai, Chūya, Jūgosai (Dazai and Chūya at 15). The manga is based on the spinoff light novel of the same title that shipped in August 20...
49th volume ships on July 13, 50th volume ships this winter― Manga creator Yuki Suetsugu announced on her Twitter account on Tuesday that the 246th and penultimate chapter of her Chihayafuru manga will appear in the August issue of Kodansha's Be Love magazine on Friday, while the 247th and final chapter of the manga will appear in the following September issue on August 1. The manga's 50th and final...
Series by Oreimo's author/illustrator pair launched in 2013, inspired 2017 TV anime― Kadokawa is listing the 13th novel volume of Tsukasa Fushimi and Hiro Kanzaki's Eromanga Sensei light novels as the final volume. The volume, titled "Eromanga Festival," will ship on August 10. The previous 12th novel volume shipped three years ago in November 2019. Dark Horse Comics publishes rin's manga adaptation...
Film of picture book screens at Anime Expo on Sunday, Monday― The official website of the anime film adaptation of Satoshi Kawasaki's A Turtle's Shell Is a Human's Ribs (Kame no Kōra wa Abarabone) picture book revealed a trailer, cast, staff, visual, and October opening date for the film on Thursday. Ion Entertainment and Asmik Ace announced the film in January earlier this year. The film will scree...
A shrine maiden and a tanuki take on monster hordes in this extensive remake of a classic Super NES shooter! Do Pocky and Rocky still have the magic?― You don't need to know anything about Pocky or Rocky to enjoy their latest game, Pocky & Rocky Reshrined. You don't need to know how their series began with the Taito arcade game Kiki Kaikai or how it reached its greatest international popularity when...
This rewrite of the final act of Macross Frontier changes a lot, but are the adjustments in service a better story?― If I had to describe this film's predecessor, The False Songstress, in a single word, it would be “functional.” The film did a decent job trimming down the first 60% of Macross Frontier's TV series and delivering a coherent storyline, but it was an obviously compromised production tha...
Sure, the anti-panty cults and commie penguin armies are…a lot, and don't think for one second that this anime isn't proud to get weird and stupid whenever it gets the chance.― Estab-Life: Great Escape is an especially bizarre anime, and not just for the reasons you're probably already expecting. Sure, the anti-panty cults and commie penguin armies are…a lot, and don't think for one second that this...
Love All Play is the sort of show that's good enough to keep watching even as it doesn't blow you out of the water.― If there's one thing Love All Play unquestionably has going for it, it's the facial expressions. That perhaps sounds like an odd thing to praise in a sports show, but it truly is one of the standout features of both art and animation; each fleeting emotion that the characters feel can...
Shadows, spelunking, and vampires are just some of the highlights from our most anticipated picks. What series are you looking forward to?― Our Most Anticipated Anime of Summer 2022 Welcome to our Most Anticipated Anime feature for the Summer 2022 season. Below you'll find our editorial team's (tentative) top picks from the shows slated to premiere in July. What are your favorite picks? Head on ove...
Netflix revamps the classic action-adventure anime in a six-episode format. It's got a fresh coat of paint, but can Spriggan finally step out of Akira's shadow?― Netflix revamps the classic action-adventure anime in a six-episode format. It's got a fresh coat of paint, but can Spriggan finally step out of Akira's shadow? This series is streaming on Netflix