Anime NYC 2022

ANN's coverage of Anime NYC sponsored by Yen Press!

Laid-Back Camp is a show that is brimming with charm. In some ways, it's perfect background noise like a lo-fi track, while in other ways, it is a warm and cozy pair of slippers that can melt your worries away. It's nothing complicated and acts as a look into the lives of people that are very content with their hobbies. While that isn't everyone's cup of tea, it makes for a story especially suitable for an episodic TV series. But how do you translate that into a movie?

The answer is to give us a glimpse into the adult lives of the central cast and allow us to see whether they still have the same degree of carefree contentment. I'll get straight to the point: if you are a fan of the Laid Back Camp series, then this movie will 100% be up your alley. Taking place three years after the original series, where our cast of lovable characters are now young adults leading different lives, you might expect there to be some dramatic shift that would cause everybody to distance themselves from the hobbies that they indulged in when they were younger. However, while it's clear that they aren't able to enjoy their time together as much as they used to, thanks to their careers and physical distance from each other, I was surprised at how little did change. In some ways, it is refreshing and surprisingly comforting to know that sometimes that transition from childhood to adulthood doesn't need to be as dramatic as many other media paint it out to be.

Some may scoff at that idea, but for this type of show, I think it's a good thing because too much of a dramatic upset would lead to a tone that shifts away from the original series' charm. That isn't to say the movie is devoid of conflict, as there are some hurdles to overcome, even if there is also a strong feeling that everything will work itself out. Most of the movie revolves around the cast coming together to repurpose a piece of land into a camping park. Sometimes things don't go exactly as planned, and there are setbacks, but then we get those lovable derpy smiles, yet not in an airheaded way. Instead, there's this sense of “well, nothing is going to change if we do nothing,” and everyone presses on.

My favorite part of the movie was actually the characterization of Rin, who seemed to carry a more mature air about her without losing her love of the great outdoors. It was fitting that she found herself in a position where she could do what she loved and share more locations she discovered with people. Combine all of this with incredible comedic timing and a wonderfully pleasant soundtrack, and this film makes for a perfect sendoff for the show.

My only real complaint is that, true to the nature of the show, the film's pacing is plodding. I never pegged Laid Back Camp as the type of show you should marathon, as that could turn it into an effective sleep aid, and I was arguably feeling a little bit of that. This isn't indicative of the quality of the film itself but rather just a consequence of that more laid-back approach. There were also some technical difficulties during the premiere, such as the format of the movie on the projector being boxed weirdly and some distracting pop-ups from the computer sharing the screen. But aside from that, the audience loved what we saw, laughed at almost every joke, and walked away with a warm and fuzzy feeling inside.

You can also read Kim Morrissy's review of the film here