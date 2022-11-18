Anime NYC 2022

The Blue Blur's latest foray into 3D shows promise for future installments but still lacks the polish fans were hoping for.― Sonic the Hedgehog is a franchise that continues to impress me with its ability to persevere even in the face of constant frustration. Despite revolving around an anthropomorphic hedgehog whose main gimmick is running fast, it's almost impressive how often Sega has tripped ove...
The Game Award nominations are public, and Jean-Karlo has a fresh pile of opinions for you! Which games deserved the nominations, and what got unfairly left out?― I'm back from Kumoricon, guys! Things were kinda weird at the convention, but it's always great to mingle with cosplayers. And I even got to make some good conversation with some older fans! It's always worried me that it's easier for me t...
You can't have the written and thematic storytelling of Chainsaw Man without the visual storytelling of Chainsaw Man—and unfortunately, the anime doesn't have that.― When preview images and clips for the anime adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man started coming out, I couldn't help but be disappointed. At first, it was just an issue of color choices—the muted palette of the anime is nice, b...
Crunchyroll, WOWOW, Sony Pictures produce anime with Crunchyroll streaming in 200 territories― Crunchyroll, WOWOW, and Sony Pictures announced on Wednesday that they are producing an anime adaptation of Tow Ubukata's Bye Bye, Earth novel. While the companies did not announce a debut date for the anime, they revealed that the anime will run on the WOWOW subscription television channel in Japan, and w...
Netflix to stream new work in giant monster franchise worldwide― Kadokawa announced on Thursday that it is producing a new work in the Gamera giant monster franchise titled Gamera -Rebirth-. The work will stream on Netflix worldwide. Kadokawa did not reveal the format of the new work, but Kadokawa's anime YouTube channel is streaming the below teaser trailer. The project will have a scale figure dis...
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Akari Kitō, Kaori Maeda star― Kadokawa revealed on Thursday more details for the anime of writer Miku and illustrator Rein Kuwashima's I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World (Isekai de Cheat Skill o Te ni Shita Ore wa, Genjitsu Sekai o mo Musōsuru) light novel. The company revealed the anime's main cast, key visual, teaser promotional video, and April 2023 premiere: Key visual: Th...
Users asked to delete or make private such content before new Terms of Service roll out on December 15― The pixiv art website announced an update to its Terms of Service on Tuesday, and also warned that some users are violating its Brand Protection for Card Networks policy on transactions of prohibited content through the site's BOOTH, pixivFANBOX, and pixiv Requests services. The prohibited content...
Kouki Uchiyama, Haruhiko Jo, Inori Minase, Jun Fukushima, more join cast― The official website for The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki Northern War, Tatsunoko Pro's television anime of Nihon Falcom's The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel (Eiyū Densetsu Sen no Kiseki) game series, revealed on Thursday additional cast members and its January 2023 premiere. The additional cast members include (pic...
What ties this all together is a rather beautiful conclusion to Ethan's story and while that conclusion might be predictable, it is no less emotionally rewarding.― SPOILER WARNING: As this expansion takes place after the major events of Resident Evil Village, there will be some story spoilers for the sake of context. Please do not try to play this expansion without first completing the base game. If...
The Chainsaw Man anime is finally here! Does it live up to the manga's sterling reputation? Manga fans Chris and Nicky weigh in on the first six episodes.― The Chainsaw Man anime is finally here! Does it live up to the manga's sterling reputation? Manga fans Chris and Nicky weigh in on the first six episodes. This series is streaming on Crunchyroll Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by th...
Beautifully animated, emotionally resonate, and adeptly scored, Suzume no Tojimari's primary flaw is it feels too similar to Shinkai's previous works, your name. and Weathering With You.― When it comes down to it, Suzume no Tojimari is the story of a girl on a literal journey to overcome her deeply seated trauma—a trauma she shares with a sizable portion of Japan. Suzume is a survivor of the 2011 To...
Shiro SAGISU shares the anime's most memorable track and it was like to revisit it for Thousand-Year Blood War.― Bleach is back, and it's better than ever. To mark the release of the final arch of the anime series BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War, Milan Records has released eight soundtracks from the anime series and films on digital platforms. We also had the opportunity to speak with music composer...
The Mob Psycho 100 anime continues to be an incomparable display of fantastic animation, emotional story beats, and laugh-out-loud moments. It's never too late to jump into one of the best anime of the year.― The Mob Psycho 100 anime continues to be an incomparable display of fantastic animation, emotional story beats, and laugh-out-loud moments. It's never too late to jump into one of the best ani...
Bocchi is rocking the rankings! Discover all the upheavals in this week's anime rankings.― Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season, based on the polls you can find in our Daily Streaming Reviews and on the Your Score page with the latest simulcasts. Keep in mind that these rankings are based on how people rated individual episodes of the current season, not...
While not perfect and with some loose ends left forgotten, overall Waccha PriMagi! is a solid magical girl idol show, one that manages to land more than it misses― Throughout Waccha PriMagi's run, one question has oft been repeated: what's your PriMagi? For superstar Jennifer, the answer has ultimately boiled down to “my relationship with Ruhme.” While this does set up something of a parallel betwee...
Voice actors Kyle McCarley and David Errigo Jr,. discuss the hurdles of unionization with colleagues from the VFX and gaming industry, including how Crunchyroll squashed a potential union contract for Fena: Pirate Princess.― Members from the animation, gaming, voice acting, and VFX industries came together to discuss unionization efforts across games, VFX, animation, and voice acting. Initially sch...
Shuna's Journey, a new manga classic about a prince on a quest for a golden grain that would save his land, is now published in English! ANN is giving away 5 copies of the book to five lucky winners in the US and Canada.― From legendary animator Hayao Miyazaki comes Shuna's Journey, a new manga classic about a prince on a quest for a golden grain that would save his land, never before published in ...