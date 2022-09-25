Aniplex Festival Online 2022by ANN Newsroom,
Aniplex's annual Online Festival, Aniplex Online Fest, was held on September 24 at 12:00 p.m. JST. The event featured information, announcements and trailers from over 20 anime series and featured live music performances. The event was in both English and Japanese, featuring hosts Sally Amaki and Hisanori Yoshida.
You can still view the full 5-hour, 42-minute on YouTube. Below are our articles from the event.
HIDIVE to Stream New Urusei Yatsura Anime
bilibili to also stream series premiering in Japan on October 13
Mashle: Magic and Muscles Anime's Promo Video Reveals Staff, Cast Member
Chiaki Kobayashi stars as Mashle in 2023 anime
Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence TV Anime's Promo Video Reveals Cast, April 2023 Debut
Hime Sawada plays Cecilia, Kaito Ishikawa plays Lawrence
UniteUp! YouTube Project Gets TV Anime in January 2023
CloverWorks produces idol anime
Ayakashi Triangle Anime Unveils Main Cast
Shōya Chiba, Miyu Tomita, Kana Ichinose, Tesshō Genda star in gender-bending ninja romcom
My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 Manga Gets TV Anime in 2023
Inori Minase, Kouki Uchiyama star in series at Madhouse
Fate/strange Fake Spinoff Story Gets TV Anime Special on December 31
Simultaneous English subtitles, dubbing offered
Rascal Does Not Dream Gets Sequel Anime Adapting 8th, 9th Novels
Anime to feature returning cast, staff
A-1 Pictures Produces Eisen Flügel Anime Film With Director Seiji Mizushima
Gen Urobuchi wrote novel series originally published in 2009
The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Anime's Promo Video Reveals January 2023 Premiere
New season will feature returning staff
NieR: Automata Anime's Promo Video Reveals Staff, Cast, January 2023 Premiere
2 character videos, 8-minute staff interview video streamed
Tomo-chan is a Girl Anime Reveals New Video, 2 New Cast Members
Kōhei Amasaki, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka join cast for series premiering in January with Crunchyroll streaming
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Anime's New Short Trailer Streamed With English Subtitles
Anime premieres on October 10, will have "simulcast"
Berserk: The Golden Age Arc - Memorial Edition TV Anime's 3rd Promo Video Features New Song by Susumu Hirasawa
Crunchyroll streams TV version of 2012-2013 film trilogy starting on October 1
Aniplex.exe Reveals Hirahira Hihiru Novel Game
Game will release in 2023 on PC
ATRI: My Dear Moments Novel Game Gets TV Anime at Troyca
Makoto Katō directs anime
New Rurouni Kenshin TV Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, 2023 Premiere on Noitamina
Anime to re-adapt main manga series
discuss this in the forum |