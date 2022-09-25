Aniplex 's annual Online Festival, Aniplex Online Fest, was held on September 24 at 12:00 p.m. JST. The event featured information, announcements and trailers from over 20 anime series and featured live music performances. The event was in both English and Japanese, featuring hosts Sally Amaki and Hisanori Yoshida .

You can still view the full 5-hour, 42-minute on YouTube. Below are our articles from the event.

HIDIVE to Stream New Urusei Yatsura Anime

bilibili to also stream series premiering in Japan on October 13

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Anime's Promo Video Reveals Staff, Cast Member

Chiaki Kobayashi stars as Mashle in 2023 anime

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence TV Anime's Promo Video Reveals Cast, April 2023 Debut

Hime Sawada plays Cecilia, Kaito Ishikawa plays Lawrence

UniteUp! YouTube Project Gets TV Anime in January 2023

CloverWorks produces idol anime

Ayakashi Triangle Anime Unveils Main Cast

Shōya Chiba , Miyu Tomita , Kana Ichinose , Tesshō Genda star in gender-bending ninja romcom

My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 Manga Gets TV Anime in 2023

Inori Minase , Kouki Uchiyama star in series at Madhouse

Fate/strange Fake Spinoff Story Gets TV Anime Special on December 31

Simultaneous English subtitles, dubbing offered

Rascal Does Not Dream Gets Sequel Anime Adapting 8th, 9th Novels

Anime to feature returning cast, staff

A-1 Pictures Produces Eisen Flügel Anime Film With Director Seiji Mizushima

Gen Urobuchi wrote novel series originally published in 2009

The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Anime's Promo Video Reveals January 2023 Premiere

New season will feature returning staff

NieR: Automata Anime's Promo Video Reveals Staff, Cast, January 2023 Premiere

2 character videos, 8-minute staff interview video streamed

Tomo-chan is a Girl Anime Reveals New Video, 2 New Cast Members

Kōhei Amasaki , Yoshitsugu Matsuoka join cast for series premiering in January with Crunchyroll streaming

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Anime's New Short Trailer Streamed With English Subtitles

Anime premieres on October 10, will have " simulcast "

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc - Memorial Edition TV Anime's 3rd Promo Video Features New Song by Susumu Hirasawa

Crunchyroll streams TV version of 2012-2013 film trilogy starting on October 1

Aniplex.exe Reveals Hirahira Hihiru Novel Game

Game will release in 2023 on PC

ATRI: My Dear Moments Novel Game Gets TV Anime at Troyca

Makoto Katō directs anime

New Rurouni Kenshin TV Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, 2023 Premiere on Noitamina

Anime to re-adapt main manga series