Crunchyroll Expo 2022

Do It Yourself!! looks like the latest entry in the "cute girls doing cute things" genre with the usual "save the club" premise, but cliches aren't a death knell for a series so long as they implemented in an entertaining or unique way. What Do It Yourself!! lacks in originality it makes up ten-fold in charm.

The series takes place in a very near-future environment where delivery drones roam the skies, self-driving buses take school girls to and from school, and 3D printing medical-grade devices is the norm. Serufu is oblivious to most of the tech (and world) around her. She lives in a decidedly traditional Japanese home with her mother while her tsundere (and possibly more than) best friend Miku lives next door in fully tech-integrated house. Initially, it seems like the show will focus on the pair's relationship as Miku grows increasingly frustrated with Serufu's inability to pick up on her passive-aggressive signals but Miku takes a backseat for the premiere in favor of setting up Serufu's entry into the declining Do It Yourself!! Club.

As a protagonist, Serufu has big "golden retriever" energy. She's got about three braincells fighting for dominance, is covered in Band-aids from frequent spills, and, according to her mother, used to eat crayons. Her clumsiness led to a complete craft ban in her house after numerous accidents. She decides to give handiwork another shot after she encounters upperclassman Rei who is able to fix her bike on the fly. What Serufu lacks in reliability she makes up for in sincerity, but her personality might be divisive for some viewers who find her laziness and helplessness frustrating (like her friend Miku).

PINE JAM gave Do It Yourself!! a simplistic look that fits its tone well. There's a nice paper-like texture in all the background art that exudes a homey vibe and casually ties into the overall theme. The background music features whistling to really drive the mood home. Do It Yourself!! is overall "comfy" and I can't really lob any complaints at a show that wants to teach you how to properly use a power drill. That's a useful skill, and judging by the short clip at the end, the show will expand beyond carpentry to other kinds of physical media arts and crafts.

Lastly, the main character's name is the silliest pun I've heard in awhile. Yua Serufu. Just say it aloud.