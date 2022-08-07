Crunchyroll Expo 2022

A line of TONIKAWA fans excitedly waited to be one of the first people to watch the new special episode of the romcom series. After an announcement earlier in the week of the series' delayed release date from summer to fall, the exclusive preview at Crunchyroll Expo reenergized excitement to see more of Tsukasa and Nasa's budding romance. For those who weren't able to make it into the packed Hime Stage, expect this OAV episode to be just as funny and heartwarming as the first season.

Titled "Seifuku" (Uniform), the OAV seamlessly continues the same romantic tension between the leads as the first season. Nasa rapidly types away on his keyboard while Tsukasa watches a variety show. She asks him if the show is distracting from his programming, to which he responds he has no problem concentrating. Although Tsukasa is convinced he's merely slapping his keyboard, Nasa proves his ability to multitask by answering several trivia questions while still programming. Aya and Charlotte barge into their living room, but Nasa shows no signs of stopping. Together, the three women come up with a plan to distract him by having Tsukasa cosplay as a maid. It works as he stops typing, but impressively he can still answer difficult quiz questions from their TV without missing a beat.

The next day, Nasa is stuck thinking about his wife in the maid outfit again, and speaks his thoughts out loud. Hilariously, he's still programming at breakneck speed, but continues to imagine how cute Tsukasa was. She hears him through the screen door, and asks if he would like to see her in it again. They engage in banter before he straightforwardly admits he wants to see her in it. But his heavy breathing and anticipation scares her so she decides not to wear it.

Later at the Arisugawa bathhouse, Kaname goads Nasa into admitting that he wants to see Tsukasa in a school uniform. Since she and Nasa weren't in high school together, they have never done a school uniform date together. Even though Tsukasa feels conflicted about wearing one since she's not in high school, Aya tricks her into trying a uniform on. Once Tsukasa changes, Aya and Kaname have her roleplay and act out typical school girl scenes, such as eating toast while running late or falling down with a near peek up her skirt.

When the two Arisugawa sisters help the Yuzaki pair get over their romantic awkwardness by pushing them together, they bid their farewell and leave the lovebirds. Repeating the earlier scene where Nasa is lost in thought as he daydreams about Tsukasa, his internal thoughts leak out and she overhears him once again. She asks if he'd like to see her in the outfit, to which he immediately responds with a yes. Taken aback, she comments that even Nasa has “that kind of side to him.” But instead of denying it, he bluntly answers that there's no use in lying about his feelings. She changes into her schoolgirl outfit, and Nasa compliments her on how cute she looks. She poses for him and tells him that “this is a hands off establishment.” However, he can take off her socks. Once he sensually rolls her thigh high down, he kisses her knee. They continue the romantic tension until the scene fades into the night.