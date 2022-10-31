Happy Halloween from the Anime World!

This first volume gives us a glimpse of many possible trajectories for the story, and the connection to Astro Boy is definitely a strength in its favor.― Atom: The Beginning is a very intriguing manga. This first volume gives us a glimpse of many possible trajectories for the story, and the connection to Astro Boy is definitely a strength in its favor. For reference, I've read Astro Boy, but that's ...
Artist, animator, and director loundraw discusses their short film and new freedom after founding Flat Studio.― Artist, animator, and director loundraw founded the animation studio, Flat Studio, with writer Tetsuya Sano in January 2019. Known for his character designs on I want to eat your pancreas and Tsukigakirei, loundraw made his directorial debut with the studio's first short film, Summer Ghost...
Band contributed songs to Death Stranding, Arknights games― The official Instagram account for the Low Roar band announced on Saturday that the band's frontman Ryan Karazija passed away. He was 40. The band released the following statement about his death: His beautiful music and lyrics, sung in his haunting voice have touched the lives of so many people all over the world, and will continue to do s...
Aoi Yūki voices character for anime premiering in January.― The official website for NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a, the television anime adaptation of Square Enix and Platinum Games' NieR:Automata action role-playing game, began streaming a short promotional video on Sunday that highlights the character Pascal, voiced by Aoi Yūki. The website also revealed a visual for the character. The anime will premier...
Convention takes place at Javits Center on November 18-20― The staff of Anime NYC announced on Twitter on Friday that the event will no longer host Akihiro Nishino — creator of the Poupelle of Chimney Town (Entotsu-chō no Poupelle) picture book — at the event due to a schedule change. The event has also canceled the screening of Studio 4°C's anime film of the book. The Twitter post stated that the c...
Viz Media, Manga Plus publish 1st chapter of both manga― Viz Media and Manga Plus began publishing the Naruto: Sasuke's Story—The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust: The Manga spinoff manga and the Naruto: Konoha's Story—The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Manga spinoff manga in English on October 22 and Friday respectively. The two manga debuted in Japan on October 23 and October 29, respectively. Naruto: S...
Seven Seas Entertainment publishes novels, manga in English― Micro Magazine announced on Friday that Ichika Isshiki and fame's Berserk of Gluttony (Bōshoku no Berserk: Ore Dake Level to Iu Gainen wo Toppa Suru) light novel series is inspiring an anime. The announcement did not reveal a format or debut date for the anime. The novels' illustrator fame drew the below illustration to celebrate the anime...
Anime NYC to preview "TV episode worth of footage" with guest Aoi Koga on November 19― The staff for the Kaguya-sama: Love is War anime debuted a teaser trailer and a key visual for Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: First Kiss wa Owaranai (Kaguya-sama: Love is War - The First Kiss Never Ends), the anime film adapting the manga's story arc of the same name, on Sunday. Both the teaser and visual announce th...
Many of the seeds and ideas planted in the early chapters have fully come to fruition. The drama of the Hokuto Shinken successors is in full swing.― Fist of the North Star Volume 6 covers what may be the most recognizable stretch of events in the entire story. While I think it would be easy to make a case that there are individual events, fights, or villains that stand out from others, I think the m...
The new text on the gaming phenomenon that took America by storm is chronicled here with mixed results. Callum May reviews "Monster Kids."― While it may be no pioneering feat to give a retrospective on the years of Pokémania, Daniel Dockery's Monster Kids: How Pokémon Taught A Generation to Catch Them All is one of the more complete attempts. Despite the extended title, it's not just a book about Pi...
― Spooky season has come to Eoria, as Alchemy Stars is ready to celebrate Halloween with “One Cut of Screams.” An eerie story is brewing, with players able to head “Into the Haunted House,” enter “The Secret Room,” deck out their Cloud Gardens with “Set Construction Time!” and meet the illustrious Aurorian Lilica. Login to the Alchemy Stars Halloween Event 2022 Explore the Haunted House for an Othe...
Scherzo of a Dark Dusk is very much Asuna's story. Not only do we get a large focus on her and Kirito's growing friendship, but we see the continuation of her rocky relationship with Mito—her once “one true friend” from the real world.― Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of a Dark Dusk is the second Sword Art Online Progressive film, and it picks up the story a bit less than a month af...
This week's column carves a little slice of horror with some Halloween game recommendations. Plus, Zelda Wiki declares independence, new info on the Final Fantasy's darker turn, and more!― Hi, everyone! It's Halloween next week! The season crept up on me; I get blindsided by holidays really easily since I keep my head down for work so much. And speaking of work, I had a ton of it! We have a preview ...
Kim Morrissy lays out some of the things fans can do to support their favorite VAs amid all the news about fair wages and recasts.― Jake asked: I was shocked to hear that the highest paid actor on Jujutsu Kaisen 0 wasn't even paid $1,000 on a movie that made $30 million. Even TV shows like Mob Psycho 100 have come under fire for refusing to use SAG actors, leading to recasts. Will companies like So...