New York Comic-Con 2022

It's finally here everybody! I got to see probably one of the most anticipated anime premieres of the year and I can't think of a better way to watch it than by being in a packed theater filled to the brim with excited fans (get COVID tested everyone). Nothing I'm gonna write down should be a surprise to anybody but the energy and atmosphere was completely on point for a show of this nature. However, before we get to that, we have to enjoy the build up as well with the dub cast for the series coming on stage to share their excitement with all of us. We were joined by Mike McFarland the ADR director, Ryan Colt Levy as Denji, Suzie Yeung as Makima, Reagan Murdock as Aki, and Sarah Wiedenheft as everyone's favorite waifu gremlin Power. Massive bonus points to the fact that they all came on stage with coordinated outfits dressed exactly like the demon hunters in the show!

The actors were asked simple questions regarding how they became involved in the project and what they were most looking forward to. Everyone's story was more or less the same, as a common answer that they all pretty much got involved after hearing about the project, auditioned as a fan of the material with the absolute confidence…but thought that there's no way they would get cast. Then they got that call and absolutely lost their mind regardless of time or place. Reagan's story was probably my favorite. He got the call at his day job and so he walked right to his car to scream excitedly. Following those questions, we got a nice little video response from the director of the anime, Ryū Nakayama , who mostly thanked everybody and shared his excitement. He did interestingly note that Tatsuki Fujimoto , the original writer for Chainsaw Man , seemed to be largely hands off on the production and told the staff to adapt the series in a way that they best saw fit. This can be exciting when you consider the overwhelming popularity of the original source material. It'll be interesting to see how some scenes are extrapolated and expanded upon.

Speaking of, let's talk about that first episode and how it perfectly captured the quiet buildup and visceral rawness of the original manga. If there was any doubt in your mind that this adaptation wasn't going to match the bloody body count, this episode should very quickly put those fears to bed. While the first episode adapted the first chapter of the manga, it was very well paced and had a lot of moments of somber sadness to act as a proper build up to those more violent and self indulgent climactic moments. I think that's why the episode got three massive cheers from the audience towards the second half, with some audible sympathetic responses to some of sadder scenes. Unfortunately, I can't speak to the overall quality of the dub performances since most of them had few lines or none at all in the first episode. A lot of focus was put on Denji and I will say that I am so happy for Ryan. He's been slowly making a name for himself during the past two years and it's about time he got a main role like this to really show off his range. He sounded sympathetic and innocent, but my god that man can SCREAM when he needs to, both in pleasure and in pain. I get the feeling that this is going to be one of the roles he's the most well known for and if he manages to keep up this level of quality, then it will absolutely be well deserved. I am so happy for him!