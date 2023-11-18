All the Announcements from Anime NYC 2023

All the Announcements from Anime NYC 2023by The ANN News & Editorial Team,
ANN's coverage of Anime NYC 2023 sponsored by Yen Press and Ize Press!
Friday, November 17
News
Mamakari's Plus-Sized Misadventures in Love Manga Gets TV Anime (Updated)
Crunchyroll Announces True Beauty Anime, Streams Delusional Monthly Magazine, Senpai wa Otokonoko, More Anime (Updated)
J-Novel Club Licenses Chivalry of a Failed Knight, Management of Novice Alchemist, 13 Other Titles (Updated)
Avex Pictures Announces The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies Anime by BONES
Naoko Yamada's Garden of Remembrance Anime Short Film Previewed in 1st Teaser Trailer
The Demon Prince of Momochi House Anime's Main Promo Video Reveals More Cast, January 5 Debut
Comikey Announces 2 New Partnerships, More Manga Licenses
Sushio, Mai Yoneyama Return to Work on New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt Anime Project
Pole Princess!! Anime Film to Get International Release
Denpa, Kuma License Odd Taxi, Wolf Pack Manga
Tower of God Season 2 Anime Premieres in July 2024
discuss this in the forum |