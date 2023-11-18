×
All the Announcements from Anime NYC 2023

by The ANN News & Editorial Team,

ANN's coverage of Anime NYC 2023 sponsored by Yen Press and Ize Press!

Friday, November 17

News

Mamakari's Plus-Sized Misadventures in Love Manga Gets TV Anime (Updated)

Crunchyroll Announces True Beauty Anime, Streams Delusional Monthly Magazine, Senpai wa Otokonoko, More Anime (Updated)

J-Novel Club Licenses Chivalry of a Failed Knight, Management of Novice Alchemist, 13 Other Titles (Updated)

Avex Pictures Announces The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies Anime by BONES

Naoko Yamada's Garden of Remembrance Anime Short Film Previewed in 1st Teaser Trailer

The Demon Prince of Momochi House Anime's Main Promo Video Reveals More Cast, January 5 Debut

Comikey Announces 2 New Partnerships, More Manga Licenses

Sushio, Mai Yoneyama Return to Work on New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt Anime Project

Pole Princess!! Anime Film to Get International Release

Denpa, Kuma License Odd Taxi, Wolf Pack Manga

Tower of God Season 2 Anime Premieres in July 2024

