All the Announcements from Anime NYC 2023

Sega's looking into taking Persona and Like a Dragon to the big and small screens. Tekken 8 gets its final new character with Reina.

― Congratulations fellow weeabo sailors, you've made it to the weekend. Let's round up some of this week's gaming news. This is... In an interview with CNBC, Sega chief operating officer Shuji Utsumi said that Sonic the Hedgehog's Hollywood movie success has the company...