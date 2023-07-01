Anime Expo 2023

Anime Expo 2023by The ANN News & Editorial Team,
Saturday, July 1
Panels and Premieres
News
- Manga Planet Adds Loveless, 7 More Titles
- Love Live! School Idol Festival 2 Miracle Live! Game's Global Launch Slated for 2023
- Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance Animation Project Announced
- Kodansha USA Reveals 21 New Print Licenses, 3 Omnibus Releases, 2 Digital Licenses
- Animate International Reveals 3 New Boys-Love Manga Licenses
- Animate USA to Open Store in Torrance, California This Summer
- Trigger's Delicious in Dungeon Anime Releases on Netflix Worldwide in January 2024
- Studio Trigger to Re-Screen 2 Gurren Lagann Films in Japan, N. America, Taiwan in This Year
- Pokémon Concierge Stop-Motion Animated Series Premieres on Netflix in December
