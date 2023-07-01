Anime Expo 2023

©Ryoko Kui,KADOKAWA/Delicious in Dungeon PARTNERS

Studio Trigger made an enthusiastic return to AX this year with the premiere of its upcoming Delicious in Dungeon anime adaptation. The whole series will drop on Netflix in January 2024 and follows the fighter Laios, the elven mage Mirelle, the dwarf Senshi, and the lockpick Chilchuck as they attempt to gain access to the lower levels of a cursed dungeon to defeat the red dragon that ate Laios' sister Farin before she's digested.

Ryōko Kui 's manga is a fan-favorite in Japan and abroad, previously featured on MyAnimeList 's "Ultimate List of Manga Recommendations" and Da Vinci's rankings. Trigger's animated version is a better-than-most translation to screen, but there's no Trigger DNA for fans of the studio here.

The series appears to be a fantasy-battle scenario at first blush, but Laios' quest to save his sister has little emotional gravitas. Instead, it's a vehicle for him to focus on his pet interest: monster biology. Laios has a Darwin-level obsession with the biological categorization of the dungeon's monsters, which extends to eating them. It helps that cultivating the dungeon's creepy-crawlies is a cost-saving measure for the party.

There's a lot for fantasy and tabletop game fans to enjoy here. My husband played a character that is essentially Laios without any knowledge of the series. The idea is ripe for exploration. In the first episode alone, we're treated to a mouth-watering hotpot filled with mushroom monster bits and a giant scorpion boiled like a lobster. Trigger created some succulent monster dishes in a series filled with high-saturated backgrounds sandwiched between humorous exchanges between the main cast. Mirelle's personality bears more than a passing resemblance to The Record of Lodoss War 's Deedlit. Picky eaters might find representation in her reluctance to scarf down questionable foods, but I found her more of a buzzkill (I...like to try unique foods).

There are no production flaws to speak of, but likewise, there's nothing outstanding to point out, either. Trigger has built its fanbase on bombastic comedy and action sequences, so it's unfortunate that the opening battle against the red dragon doesn't meet expectations. The comedy, too, lacks the studio's signature stretchy faces. Based solely on the first episode, I expect the manga's fanbase to be pleased with the presentation, especially compared to Netflix 's other exclusive anime. On the other hand, the lack of weekly episodes can also kill off a series' relevancy and discussion.

I'll be tuning in when the series comes to Netflix early next year, but unfortunately, this looks to be another flash-in-the-pan in the endless wave of anime content.





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.