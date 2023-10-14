New York Comic Con 2023by ANN News Team,
ANN's coverage of New York Comic Con 2023 sponsored by Ize Press!
News
- Chainsaw Man Manga Wins Best Manga Harvey Award for 3rd Straight Year
- 'Bye Bye, Earth' Anime's Trailer Unveils Lead Voice Actress, Staff, 2024 Debut
- Viz Media Licenses Battle Royale: Enforcers, Naruto: Konoha's/Sasuke's Story, Star Wars: Visions, More Manga
- Crunchyroll to Stream Kaiju No. 8, Spice and Wolf, The Unwanted Undead Adventurer, 7th Time Loop, Sengoku Youko, More Anime
- Apple TV+ Reveals New Trailer for Legendary Ent's Live-Action Godzilla Series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters at NYCC
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Game Reveals Free Update, Roadmap into 2024, Upcoming Release on PS5/Xbox Series X|S
- Sand Land Game's Trailer Reveals English Dub Cast
- Toei Animation Announces New Dragon Ball Daima Anime (Updated With Comment)
discuss this in the forum |