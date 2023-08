Our Favorite Cosplay from Comiket 102 (Part Two)

Many anime and manga fans in Japan must make a difficult decision around Summer Comiket : go to Comiket or visit their relatives for the Obon holiday. Luckily, this year the unofficial national holiday lasts between August 13-16. So, fans are only missing one day of the holiday to purchase new independently published fan-made and original comics. But that's not all fans were doing, as a large portion were at the event to cosplay their favorite anime and manga characters. And some of those cosplayers attended both days; some as the same character, some as a different character. Here's a snippet of what we saw on day 2 of Comiket 102.

Cosplayers

Back (left to right): Loid and Yor Forger. Front (left to right): Anya and Bond Forger from: Back (left to right): Kato and Ami . Front (left to right): Nokko and NOK

Nadia

Cosplayer

ls Arwall from

Cosplayer

Lelouch Lamperouge (vi Britannia) as Zero from

Cosplayer

Albedo from

Cosplayer

Special Week from

Uma Musume Pretty Derby

Cosplayer

Gold Ship from

Uma Musume Pretty Derby

Cosplayer

Biwa Hayahide from

Case Closed

Cosplayer

Conan Edogawa from).

Cosplayers

Left to right: Ban Mido and Ginji Amano from(left to right): Nao and Kyo

Cosplayer

Yugi Muto from

Cosplayer

Genjiro Tanigaki from

Sailor Moon

Cosplayer

from

Sailor Moon

Cosplayers

Left to right: Sailor Star Healer and Fighter from(left to right): Umiko and Shi-

Cosplayer

Kunimitsu Tezuka from

Cosplayer

Ochaco Uraraka from

My Hero Academia

Cosplayer

Shoto Todoroki from

Cosplayer

Guel Jeturk from

Chainsaw Man

Cosplayer

from

Cosplayer

Asuna from

Cosplayers

Left to right: Soifon, Yoruichi Shihouin, Kisuke Urahara, and Sosuke Aizen from(left to right): Nedio Unicorn , and Buccho

Cosplayers

Left to right: Fire Emblem and Blue Rose from(left to right): Tsururin and Taki

Cosplayers

Left to right: Sasuke Uchiha and Naruto Uzumaki from Naruto.(left to right): Shuzo and Mura

Cosplayer

Daisuke Jigen from: Anonymous

Cosplayer

Jolyne Cujoh from

Cosplayer

Yoshikage Kira from

Cosplayer

Bulma from

Cosplayer

Revy from

Cosplayer

Milim Nava from

Cosplayer

Roronoa Zoro from

One Piece

Cosplayer

Portgas D. Ace from

Cosplayer

Yotuba Nakano from Quintessential Quintuplets.

Cosplayer

Cure Prism from

Cosplayer

Cure Melody from

Cosplayers

Left to right: Gilgamesh and Enkidu from Fate/ series.(left to right): GAKKUN and Komo

Cosplayer

Erza Scarlet in Heaven's Wheel Armor from

Cosplayer

Rei Ayanami from

Cosplayer

Reisalin “Ryza” Stout from

Cosplayer

Inosuke Hashibira from

Cosplayer

Team Rocket with Golbat from

Cosplayer

Link from The Legend of Zelda.