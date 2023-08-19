×
Our Favorite Cosplay from Comiket 102 (Part One)
Our Favorite Cosplay from Comiket 102 (Part Two)

by Ken Iikura-Gross,

Many anime and manga fans in Japan must make a difficult decision around Summer Comiket: go to Comiket or visit their relatives for the Obon holiday. Luckily, this year the unofficial national holiday lasts between August 13-16. So, fans are only missing one day of the holiday to purchase new independently published fan-made and original comics. But that's not all fans were doing, as a large portion were at the event to cosplay their favorite anime and manga characters. And some of those cosplayers attended both days; some as the same character, some as a different character. Here's a snippet of what we saw on day 2 of Comiket 102.

img_5217
Back (left to right): Loid and Yor Forger. Front (left to right): Anya and Bond Forger from SPY x FAMILY. Cosplayers: Back (left to right): Kato and Ami. Front (left to right): Nokko and NOK

img_5251
Nadia ls Arwall from Nadia - The Secret of Blue Water. Cosplayer: Hashine

img_5129
Lelouch Lamperouge (vi Britannia) as Zero from Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion. Cosplayer: Kurama Kazumi

img_5162
Albedo from Overlord. Cosplayer: Mikechi

img_5266
Special Week from Uma Musume Pretty Derby. Cosplayer: Sui

img_5111
Gold Ship from Uma Musume Pretty Derby. Cosplayer: Gesugurosu

img_5193
Biwa Hayahide from Uma Musume Pretty Derby. Cosplayer: Chikushun

img_5209
Conan Edogawa from Detective Conan (Case Closed). Cosplayer: Pinan

img_5278
Left to right: Ban Mido and Ginji Amano from Getbackers. Cosplayers (left to right): Nao and Kyo

img_5121
Yugi Muto from Yu Gi Oh! Cosplayer: Rorii Aozaki

img_5152
Genjiro Tanigaki from Golden Kamuy. Cosplayer: Sosuke Shimokawa

img_5159
Sailor Moon from Sailor Moon. Cosplayer: Yabe Neko

img_5167
Left to right: Sailor Star Healer and Fighter from Sailor Moon. Cosplayers (left to right): Umiko and Shi-

img_5176
Kunimitsu Tezuka from The Prince of Tennis. Cosplayer: Uraya

img_5117
Ochaco Uraraka from My Hero Academia. Cosplayer: Akiaita

img_5270
Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia. Cosplayer: Kitsune

img_5213
Guel Jeturk from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury. Cosplayer: Miyagawa

img_5189
Chainsaw Man from Chainsaw Man. Cosplayer: Piyush Rane

img_5255
Asuna from Sword Art Online. Cosplayer: Inori Mihie

img_5233
Left to right: Soifon, Yoruichi Shihouin, Kisuke Urahara, and Sosuke Aizen from Bleach. Cosplayers (left to right): Nedio, Unicorn, and Buccho

img_5185
Left to right: Fire Emblem and Blue Rose from Tiger & Bunny. Cosplayers (left to right): Tsururin and Taki

img_5171
Left to right: Sasuke Uchiha and Naruto Uzumaki from Naruto. Cosplayers (left to right): Shuzo and Mura

img_5197
Daisuke Jigen from Lupin the Third. Cosplayer: Anonymous

img_5201
Jolyne Cujoh from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. Cosplayer: Hano

img_5247
Yoshikage Kira from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable. Cosplayer: Yoshikage Kiro

img_5221
Bulma from Dragon Ball. Cosplayer: Yuu

img_5133
Revy from Black Lagoon. Cosplayer: Asami Yaco

img_5205
Milim Nava from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. Cosplayer: Rinko

img_5224
Roronoa Zoro from One Piece. Cosplayer: Mugiwara

img_5274
Portgas D. Ace from One Piece. Cosplayer: Yui

img_5242
Yotuba Nakano from Quintessential Quintuplets. Cosplayer: Hatorin

img_5258
Cure Prism from Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure. Cosplayer: Yaemaiko

img_5261
Cure Melody from Suite Precure. Cosplayer: Jose

img_5139
Left to right: Gilgamesh and Enkidu from Fate/ series. Cosplayers (left to right): GAKKUN and Komo

img_5144
Erza Scarlet in Heaven's Wheel Armor from Fairy Tail. Cosplayer: Komo

img_5229
Rei Ayanami from Neon Genesis Evangelion. Cosplayer: Sanzu

img_5238
Reisalin “Ryza” Stout from Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout. Cosplayer: Akai Tsukine

img_5147
Inosuke Hashibira from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Cosplayer: Take no ko D Bamboo

img_5181
Team Rocket with Golbat from Pokémon. Cosplayer: Arikui Tarou

img_5124
Link from The Legend of Zelda. Cosplayer: Kinshina
