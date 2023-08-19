Our Favorite Cosplay from Comiket 102 (Part One)
Our Favorite Cosplay from Comiket 102 (Part Two)
by Ken Iikura-Gross,
Many anime and manga fans in Japan must make a difficult decision around Summer Comiket: go to Comiket or visit their relatives for the Obon holiday. Luckily, this year the unofficial national holiday lasts between August 13-16. So, fans are only missing one day of the holiday to purchase new independently published fan-made and original comics. But that's not all fans were doing, as a large portion were at the event to cosplay their favorite anime and manga characters. And some of those cosplayers attended both days; some as the same character, some as a different character. Here's a snippet of what we saw on day 2 of Comiket 102.Back (left to right): Loid and Yor Forger. Front (left to right): Anya and Bond Forger from SPY x FAMILY. Cosplayers: Back (left to right): Kato and Ami. Front (left to right): Nokko and NOK Nadia ls Arwall from Nadia - The Secret of Blue Water. Cosplayer: Hashine Lelouch Lamperouge (vi Britannia) as Zero from Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion. Cosplayer: Kurama Kazumi Albedo from Overlord. Cosplayer: Mikechi Special Week from Uma Musume Pretty Derby. Cosplayer: Sui Gold Ship from Uma Musume Pretty Derby. Cosplayer: Gesugurosu Biwa Hayahide from Uma Musume Pretty Derby. Cosplayer: Chikushun Conan Edogawa from Detective Conan (Case Closed). Cosplayer: Pinan Left to right: Ban Mido and Ginji Amano from Getbackers. Cosplayers (left to right): Nao and Kyo Yugi Muto from Yu Gi Oh! Cosplayer: Rorii Aozaki Genjiro Tanigaki from Golden Kamuy. Cosplayer: Sosuke Shimokawa Sailor Moon from Sailor Moon. Cosplayer: Yabe Neko Left to right: Sailor Star Healer and Fighter from Sailor Moon. Cosplayers (left to right): Umiko and Shi- Kunimitsu Tezuka from The Prince of Tennis. Cosplayer: Uraya Ochaco Uraraka from My Hero Academia. Cosplayer: Akiaita Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia. Cosplayer: Kitsune Guel Jeturk from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury. Cosplayer: Miyagawa Chainsaw Man from Chainsaw Man. Cosplayer: Piyush Rane Asuna from Sword Art Online. Cosplayer: Inori Mihie Left to right: Soifon, Yoruichi Shihouin, Kisuke Urahara, and Sosuke Aizen from Bleach. Cosplayers (left to right): Nedio, Unicorn, and Buccho Left to right: Fire Emblem and Blue Rose from Tiger & Bunny. Cosplayers (left to right): Tsururin and Taki Left to right: Sasuke Uchiha and Naruto Uzumaki from Naruto. Cosplayers (left to right): Shuzo and Mura Daisuke Jigen from Lupin the Third. Cosplayer: Anonymous Jolyne Cujoh from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. Cosplayer: Hano Yoshikage Kira from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable. Cosplayer: Yoshikage Kiro Bulma from Dragon Ball. Cosplayer: Yuu Revy from Black Lagoon. Cosplayer: Asami Yaco Milim Nava from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. Cosplayer: Rinko Roronoa Zoro from One Piece. Cosplayer: Mugiwara Portgas D. Ace from One Piece. Cosplayer: Yui Yotuba Nakano from Quintessential Quintuplets. Cosplayer: Hatorin Cure Prism from Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure. Cosplayer: Yaemaiko Cure Melody from Suite Precure. Cosplayer: Jose Left to right: Gilgamesh and Enkidu from Fate/ series. Cosplayers (left to right): GAKKUN and Komo Erza Scarlet in Heaven's Wheel Armor from Fairy Tail. Cosplayer: Komo Rei Ayanami from Neon Genesis Evangelion. Cosplayer: Sanzu Reisalin “Ryza” Stout from Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout. Cosplayer: Akai Tsukine Inosuke Hashibira from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Cosplayer: Take no ko D Bamboo Team Rocket with Golbat from Pokémon. Cosplayer: Arikui Tarou Link from The Legend of Zelda. Cosplayer: Kinshina
