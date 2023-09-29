Tokyo Game Show 2023
Cosplay Gallery Day 1
by Ken Iikura-Gross,
Just like clockwork, the hot and humid Japanese summer gave way to a cool but still humid autumn on the Autumnal Equinox. To celebrate the Japanese national holiday, cosplayers from around Japan gathered at the Makuhari Messe convention center for the Tokyo Game Show 2023. While a little cloudy on the first day of the Show there were a lot of fun cosplays. So, what better way to celebrate the Fall season than checking out some of the hottest cosplay on day one of the Tokyo Game Show 2023?
Left to right: GoroMajima, Ichiban “Ichi” Kasuga, and Takayuki “Tak” Yagami from the Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) series. Cosplayer (left to right): Parakin, Zukki, and Kourld Sakamoto. Ryu from Street Fighter 6. Cosplayer: Nythan. Chun Li from the Steet Fighter franchise. Cosplayer: Nanako Misono. Left to right: Asuka R# and I-No from the Guilty Gear series. Cosplayer: QzO& Michael (joint account). Princess Peach from the Super Mario series. Cosplayer: MOMO. Link from The Legend of Zelda. Cosplayer: Kinshina. YugiMutou from Yu-Gi-Oh! Cosplayer: XuroAla. Marik Ishtar from Yu-Gi-Oh! Cosplayer: Anko Sakura. Left to right: Sephiroth, Rude, Reno, Tiffa Lockhart, Aerith Gainsborough, Tseng, and Elena from Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VII Remake. Cosplayer (left to right): Satana Esperanza, Rea, JinzoNingen Author, Aito, Akesato, Kaira, and Kacchi. Aerith Gainsborough from Final Fantasy VII. Cosplayer: Chihiro. Barret Wallace from Final Fantasy VII Remake. Cosplayer: Kinu Zero. Jessie Rasberry from Final Fantasy VII Remake. Cosplayer: Kureha. Left to right: Master Roshi and Great Saiyaman from Dragon Ball Z. Cosplayer (left to right): Dancho and Karaage. Android 17 from Dragon Ball Z. Cosplayer: Dio. Mileena from Mortal Kombat. Cosplayer: Romi. Lulu from Final Fantasy X. Cosplayer: Hisho. Left to right: Paine, Yuna, and Rikku from Final Fantasy X-2. Cosplayer (left to right): Makiratan, Yunagi, and Hina. Ai Hoshino from Oshi no Ko. Cosplayer: Yoh. Lilia Vanrouge from Disney Twisted Wonderland. Cosplayer: Anonymous. Left to right: 2B and 9S from NieR:Automata. Cosplayer (left to right): Ruu and Kanata. Left to right: Piers and Raihan from Pokémon Sword/Shield. Cosplayer (left to right): Makina and Ryo. Team Rocket member from Pokémon. Cosplayer: ArikuiTarou. Left to right: BlackRose, Kite, Elk, and Mia from .hack//. Cosplayer (left to right): Kyo, Nao (not the same as Cuddle Team Leader), Roro, and Rei. Left to right: Sora and Riku from Kingdom Hearts. Cosplayer (left to right): Daiuchu no Aniki and SR_LKs. Left to right: Leon S. Kennedy and Ashley Graham from Resident Evil 4. Cosplayer (left to right): Clow and Ale. Kyubey from Puella Magi Madoka Magica. Cosplayer: Sopia. Hero from Dragon Quest III. Cosplayer: Yahiro. Johnny Silverhand from Cyberpunk 2077. Cosplayer: Raso. Lightning (Claire Farron) from Final Fantasy XII. Cosplayer: Yamada. Left to right: Cuddle Team Leader and Drift from Fortnite. Cosplayer (left to right): Nao and Riorairi. Leona Heidern from King of Fighters. Cosplayer:HORI.
