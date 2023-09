Just like clockwork, the hot and humid Japanese summer gave way to a cool but still humid autumn on the Autumnal Equinox. To celebrate the Japanese national holiday, cosplayers from around Japan gathered at the Makuhari Messe convention center for the Tokyo Game Show 2023. While a little cloudy on the first day of the Show there were a lot of fun cosplays. So, what better way to celebrate the Fall season than checking out some of the hottest cosplay on day one of the Tokyo Game Show 2023?

Ken Iikura-Gross

Like a Dragon

Cosplayer

Left to right: GoroMajima, Ichiban “Ichi” Kasuga, and Takayuki “Tak” Yagami from the(formerly Yakuza) series.(left to right): Parakin Zukki , and Kourld Sakamoto

Ken Iikura-Gross

Street Fighter 6

Cosplayer

Ryu from

Ken Iikura-Gross

Steet Fighter

Cosplayer

Chun Li from thefranchise.

Ken Iikura-Gross

Guilty Gear

Cosplayer

Left to right:R# and I-No from theseries.

Ken Iikura-Gross

Super Mario

Cosplayer

Princess Peach from theseries.

Ken Iikura-Gross

The Legend of Zelda

Cosplayer

Link from

Ken Iikura-Gross

Cosplayer

YugiMutou from

Ken Iikura-Gross

Yu-Gi-Oh!

Cosplayer

Marik Ishtar from

Ken Iikura-Gross

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Cosplayer

Left to right: Sephiroth, Rude, Reno, Tiffa Lockhart, Aerith Gainsborough, Tseng, and Elena fromand(left to right): Satana Esperanza Kaira , and Kacchi

Ken Iikura-Gross

Final Fantasy VII

Cosplayer

Aerith Gainsborough from

Ken Iikura-Gross

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Cosplayer

Barret Wallace from

Ken Iikura-Gross

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Cosplayer

Jessie Rasberry from

Ken Iikura-Gross

Cosplayer

Left to right: Master Roshi and Great Saiyaman from(left to right): Dancho and Karaage

Ken Iikura-Gross

Dragon Ball Z

Cosplayer

Android 17 from

Ken Iikura-Gross

Mortal Kombat

Cosplayer

Mileena from

Ken Iikura-Gross

Final Fantasy X

Cosplayer

Lulu from

Ken Iikura-Gross

Final Fantasy X-2

Cosplayer

Left to right: Paine, Yuna, and Rikku from(left to right): Makiratan Yunagi , and Hina

Ken Iikura-Gross

Cosplayer

Ai Hoshino from

Ken Iikura-Gross

Disney Twisted Wonderland

Cosplayer

Lilia Vanrouge from: Anonymous.

Ken Iikura-Gross

Cosplayer

Left to right: 2B and 9S from(left to right): Ruu and Kanata

Ken Iikura-Gross

Cosplayer

Left to right: Piers and Raihan from(left to right): Makina and Ryo

Ken Iikura-Gross

Pokémon

Cosplayer

Team Rocket member from

Ken Iikura-Gross

.hack//

Cosplayer

Left to right: BlackRose, Kite, Elk, and Mia from(left to right): Kyo Nao (not the same as Cuddle Team Leader), Roro , and Rei

Ken Iikura-Gross

Kingdom Hearts

Cosplayer

Left to right: Sora and Riku from(left to right): Daiuchu no Aniki and SR_LKs

Ken Iikura-Gross

Resident Evil 4

Cosplayer

Left to right: Leon S. Kennedy and Ashley Graham from(left to right): Clow and Ale

Ken Iikura-Gross

Cosplayer

Kyubey from

Ken Iikura-Gross

Dragon Quest III

Cosplayer

Hero from

Ken Iikura-Gross

Cyberpunk 2077

Cosplayer

Johnny Silverhand from

Ken Iikura-Gross

Final Fantasy XII

Cosplayer

Lightning (Claire Farron) from

Ken Iikura-Gross

Fortnite

Cosplayer

Left to right: Cuddle Team Leader and Drift from(left to right): Nao and Riorairi

Ken Iikura-Gross

King of Fighters

Cosplayer

Leona Heidern from