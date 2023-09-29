×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Tokyo Game Show 2023
Cosplay Gallery Day 1

by Ken Iikura-Gross,

Just like clockwork, the hot and humid Japanese summer gave way to a cool but still humid autumn on the Autumnal Equinox. To celebrate the Japanese national holiday, cosplayers from around Japan gathered at the Makuhari Messe convention center for the Tokyo Game Show 2023. While a little cloudy on the first day of the Show there were a lot of fun cosplays. So, what better way to celebrate the Fall season than checking out some of the hottest cosplay on day one of the Tokyo Game Show 2023?

img_5757
Ken Iikura-Gross
Left to right: GoroMajima, Ichiban “Ichi” Kasuga, and Takayuki “Tak” Yagami from the Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) series. Cosplayer (left to right): Parakin, Zukki, and Kourld Sakamoto.

img_5722
Ken Iikura-Gross
Ryu from Street Fighter 6. Cosplayer: Nythan.

img_5734
Ken Iikura-Gross
Chun Li from the Steet Fighter franchise. Cosplayer: Nanako Misono.

img_5780
Ken Iikura-Gross
Left to right: Asuka R# and I-No from the Guilty Gear series. Cosplayer: QzO& Michael (joint account).

img_5783
Ken Iikura-Gross
Princess Peach from the Super Mario series. Cosplayer: MOMO.

img_5738
Ken Iikura-Gross
Link from The Legend of Zelda. Cosplayer: Kinshina.

img_5706
Ken Iikura-Gross
YugiMutou from Yu-Gi-Oh! Cosplayer: XuroAla.

img_5701
Ken Iikura-Gross
Marik Ishtar from Yu-Gi-Oh! Cosplayer: Anko Sakura.

img_5658
Ken Iikura-Gross
Left to right: Sephiroth, Rude, Reno, Tiffa Lockhart, Aerith Gainsborough, Tseng, and Elena from Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VII Remake. Cosplayer (left to right): Satana Esperanza, Rea, JinzoNingen Author, Aito, Akesato, Kaira, and Kacchi.

img_5746
Ken Iikura-Gross
Aerith Gainsborough from Final Fantasy VII. Cosplayer: Chihiro.

img_5649
Ken Iikura-Gross
Barret Wallace from Final Fantasy VII Remake. Cosplayer: Kinu Zero.

img_5691
Ken Iikura-Gross
Jessie Rasberry from Final Fantasy VII Remake. Cosplayer: Kureha.

img_5764
Ken Iikura-Gross
Left to right: Master Roshi and Great Saiyaman from Dragon Ball Z. Cosplayer (left to right): Dancho and Karaage.

img_5685
Ken Iikura-Gross
Android 17 from Dragon Ball Z. Cosplayer: Dio.

img_5729
Ken Iikura-Gross
Mileena from Mortal Kombat. Cosplayer: Romi.

img_5712
Ken Iikura-Gross
Lulu from Final Fantasy X. Cosplayer: Hisho.

img_5769
Ken Iikura-Gross
Left to right: Paine, Yuna, and Rikku from Final Fantasy X-2. Cosplayer (left to right): Makiratan, Yunagi, and Hina.

img_5742
Ken Iikura-Gross
Ai Hoshino from Oshi no Ko. Cosplayer: Yoh.

img_5776
Ken Iikura-Gross
Lilia Vanrouge from Disney Twisted Wonderland. Cosplayer: Anonymous.

img_5716
Ken Iikura-Gross
Left to right: 2B and 9S from NieR:Automata. Cosplayer (left to right): Ruu and Kanata.

img_5666
Ken Iikura-Gross
Left to right: Piers and Raihan from Pokémon Sword/Shield. Cosplayer (left to right): Makina and Ryo.

img_5640
Ken Iikura-Gross
Team Rocket member from Pokémon. Cosplayer: ArikuiTarou.

img_5694
Ken Iikura-Gross
Left to right: BlackRose, Kite, Elk, and Mia from .hack//. Cosplayer (left to right): Kyo, Nao (not the same as Cuddle Team Leader), Roro, and Rei.

img_5671
Ken Iikura-Gross
Left to right: Sora and Riku from Kingdom Hearts. Cosplayer (left to right): Daiuchu no Aniki and SR_LKs.

img_5754
Ken Iikura-Gross
Left to right: Leon S. Kennedy and Ashley Graham from Resident Evil 4. Cosplayer (left to right): Clow and Ale.

img_5725
Ken Iikura-Gross
Kyubey from Puella Magi Madoka Magica. Cosplayer: Sopia.

img_5645
Ken Iikura-Gross
Hero from Dragon Quest III. Cosplayer: Yahiro.

img_5749
Ken Iikura-Gross
Johnny Silverhand from Cyberpunk 2077. Cosplayer: Raso.

img_5652
Ken Iikura-Gross
Lightning (Claire Farron) from Final Fantasy XII. Cosplayer: Yamada.

img_5680
Ken Iikura-Gross
Left to right: Cuddle Team Leader and Drift from Fortnite. Cosplayer (left to right): Nao and Riorairi.

img_5676
Ken Iikura-Gross
Leona Heidern from King of Fighters. Cosplayer:HORI.
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Convention homepage / archives