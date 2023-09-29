×
Tokyo Game Show 2023
Cosplay Gallery Day 2

by Ken Iikura-Gross,

The games have been played, the news has been announced, and the cosplayers enjoyed one more day of cosplaying at the Tokyo Game Show 2023. Are there some familiar faces? Sure. But why settle for dressing up as one character for two days? Or hanging with the same group for two days. Here's a highlight of the great cosplay we saw on day two of the Tokyo Game Show 2023.

img_6057
Ken Iikura-Gross
Left to right: Leon Kennedy and Jill Valentine from the Resident Evil series. Cosplayer (left to right): Wolvie and Roise.

img_5962
Ken Iikura-Gross
TakemichiHanagaki from Tokyo Revengers. Cosplayer: You.

img_5979
Ken Iikura-Gross
Left to right: Princess Daisy and Frye from the Super Mario series and Splatoon 3. Cosplayer (left to right): limone and NemuEimi.

img_6021
Ken Iikura-Gross
Wario from the Super Mario series. Cosplayer: Nakadai.

img_6103
Ken Iikura-Gross
Left to right: Hunter in Stygian Zin Beta+ armor Felyne in Slagoth armor, and Hunter in Odogaron Beta armor from the Monster Hunter series. Cosplayer (left to right): Kazuha, Ayame, and Ichigo.

img_6013
Ken Iikura-Gross
Lacus Clyne from Mobile Suit Gundam: SEED. Cosplayer: Arisun.

img_6033
Ken Iikura-Gross
Left to right: Murrue Ramius and Natarle Badgirel from Mobile Suit Gundam: SEED. Cosplayer (left to right): Aruma and Kasumi.

img_5973
Ken Iikura-Gross
Minato Namikaze from Naruto. Cosplayer: Kagami.

img_6028
Ken Iikura-Gross
Left to right: Miku and Ulala from Space Channel 5. Cosplayer (left to right): Aoi and Ryo Haruma.

img_6046
Ken Iikura-Gross
Link from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Cosplayer: Bakenuko.

img_6009
Ken Iikura-Gross
Skull Kid from The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask. Cosplayer: Toyo.

img_5983
Ken Iikura-Gross
Jeanne d'Arc Alter from Fate/Grand Order. Cosplayer: Ren Ueno.

img_6000
Ken Iikura-Gross
Bradamante from Fate/Grand Order. Cosplayer: Komo.

img_5943
Ken Iikura-Gross
Left to right: Chun Li, Ryu, and Blanka from Street Fighter 6. Cosplayer (left to right): Meiko, Anonymous, and Josui Chiba.

img_6017
Ken Iikura-Gross
Cammy from the Street Fighter series. Cosplayer: Soshi.

img_5939
Ken Iikura-Gross
Son Goku from Dragon Ball Z. Cosplayer: Anko Sakura.

img_6098
Ken Iikura-Gross
Left to right: Perona and “Red-Haired” Shanks from One Piece. Cosplayer (left to right): RUNA and MASA.

img_6094
Ken Iikura-Gross
Left to right: Sir Crocodile and “White Chase” Smoker from One Piece. Cosplayer (left to right): Ray and Soma.

img_5948
Ken Iikura-Gross
Aloy from Horizon Forbidden West. Cosplayer: sck.

img_6075
Ken Iikura-Gross
Left to right: Yi Sang, Ishmael, and Ryoshu from Limbus Company. Cosplayer (left to right): Shikura, Medaka Samura, and Sana Mizuki.

img_6050
Ken Iikura-Gross
Left to right: Aerith Gainsborough, Cloud Strife, Tifa Lockhart, and Yuffie Kisaragi from Final Fantasy VII Remake. Cosplayer (left to right): Michiru, Monet, Chika, and Chan.

img_5952
Ken Iikura-Gross
Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy VII Remake. Cosplayer: Miya Shirogane.

img_5965
Ken Iikura-Gross
Celes Chere from Final Fantasy VI. Cosplayer: Hisawa Midori.

img_6067
Ken Iikura-Gross
Malboro from the Final Fantasy series. Cosplayer: DATIWAWA.

img_5988
Ken Iikura-Gross
Left to right: Athena Cykes and Miles Edgeworth from the Ace Attorney series. Cosplayer (left to right): Tomehi and Coyochi.

img_6039
Ken Iikura-Gross
Baran from Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai. Cosplayer: Yahiro.

img_5956
Ken Iikura-Gross
Left to right: 9S and 2B from NieR:Automata. Cosplayer (left to right): Chin Ryu and Fuco.

img_5969
Ken Iikura-Gross
Xiangling from Genshin Impact. Cosplayer: Rei TouUdon.

img_6083
Ken Iikura-Gross
Tingyun from Honkai: Star Rail. Cosplayer: Misako Yagi.

img_6087
Ken Iikura-Gross
Big Boss (Snake) from Metal Gear Solid: Peace Maker. Cosplayer: Potato Masher.

img_5996
Ken Iikura-Gross
Lupin III from Lupin the Third. Cosplayer: Anonymous.

img_6042
Ken Iikura-Gross
Rika from Pokémon Violet/Scarlet. Cosplayer: KazukiIsshiki.

img_6090
Ken Iikura-Gross
MisuzuKamino from Air. Cosplayer: Anonymous.

img_6072
Ken Iikura-Gross
Roll Caskett from the Mega Man Legends series. Cosplayer: Raitaros.

img_5992
Ken Iikura-Gross
KatsukiBakugo from My Hero Academia. Cosplayer: Mike NekoKyoju.

img_6063
Ken Iikura-Gross
Left to right: Lilith Aensland and Morrigan Aensland from the Darkstalkers series. Cosplayer (left to right): Kamuko and Yuna.

img_6004
Ken Iikura-Gross
Left to right: Kazuma Kiryu, Taiga Saejima, GoroMajima, and Kazuma Kiryu from the Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) series. Cosplayer (left to right): Zukki, Gun-KYO, Parakin, and Syo.
