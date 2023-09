The games have been played, the news has been announced, and the cosplayers enjoyed one more day of cosplaying at the Tokyo Game Show 2023. Are there some familiar faces? Sure. But why settle for dressing up as one character for two days? Or hanging with the same group for two days. Here's a highlight of the great cosplay we saw on day two of the Tokyo Game Show 2023.

Ken Iikura-Gross

Resident Evil

Cosplayer

Left to right: Leon Kennedy and Jill Valentine from theseries.(left to right): Wolvie and Roise

Ken Iikura-Gross

Cosplayer

TakemichiHanagaki from

Ken Iikura-Gross

Super Mario

Splatoon 3

Cosplayer

Left to right: Princess Daisy and Frye from theseries and(left to right): limone and NemuEimi

Ken Iikura-Gross

Super Mario

Cosplayer

Wario from theseries.

Ken Iikura-Gross

Monster Hunter

Cosplayer

Left to right: Hunter in Stygian Zin Beta+ armor Felyne in Slagoth armor, and Hunter in Odogaron Beta armor from theseries.(left to right): Kazuha Ayame , and Ichigo

Ken Iikura-Gross

Mobile Suit Gundam : SEED

Cosplayer

Lacus Clyne from

Ken Iikura-Gross

Mobile Suit Gundam : SEED

Cosplayer

Left to right: Murrue Ramius and Natarle Badgirel from(left to right): Aruma and Kasumi

Ken Iikura-Gross

Cosplayer

Minato Namikaze from

Ken Iikura-Gross

Space Channel 5

Cosplayer

Left to right: Miku and Ulala from(left to right): Aoi and Ryo Haruma

Ken Iikura-Gross

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Cosplayer

Link from

Ken Iikura-Gross

Cosplayer

Skull Kid from

Ken Iikura-Gross

Fate/Grand Order

Cosplayer

Jeanne d'Arc Alter from

Ken Iikura-Gross

Fate/Grand Order

Cosplayer

Bradamante from

Ken Iikura-Gross

Street Fighter 6

Cosplayer

Left to right: Chun Li, Ryu, and Blanka from(left to right): Meiko , Anonymous, and Josui Chiba

Ken Iikura-Gross

Street Fighter

Cosplayer

Cammy from theseries.

Ken Iikura-Gross

Cosplayer

Son Goku from

Ken Iikura-Gross

Cosplayer

Left to right: Perona and “Red-Haired” Shanks from(left to right): RUNA and MASA

Ken Iikura-Gross

One Piece

Cosplayer

Left to right: Sir Crocodile and “White Chase” Smoker from(left to right): Ray and Soma

Ken Iikura-Gross

Horizon Forbidden West

Cosplayer

Aloy from

Ken Iikura-Gross

Limbus Company

Cosplayer

Left to right: Yi Sang, Ishmael, and Ryoshu from(left to right): Shikura Medaka Samura , and Sana Mizuki

Ken Iikura-Gross

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Cosplayer

Left to right: Aerith Gainsborough, Cloud Strife, Tifa Lockhart, and Yuffie Kisaragi from(left to right): Michiru Chika , and Chan

Ken Iikura-Gross

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Cosplayer

Tifa Lockhart from

Ken Iikura-Gross

Final Fantasy VI

Cosplayer

Celes Chere from

Ken Iikura-Gross

Final Fantasy

Cosplayer

Malboro from theseries.

Ken Iikura-Gross

Cosplayer

Left to right: Athena Cykes and Miles Edgeworth from theseries.(left to right): Tomehi and Coyochi

Ken Iikura-Gross

Cosplayer

Baran from

Ken Iikura-Gross

Cosplayer

Left to right: 9S and 2B from(left to right): Chin Ryu and Fuco

Ken Iikura-Gross

Genshin Impact

Cosplayer

Xiangling from

Ken Iikura-Gross

Honkai: Star Rail

Cosplayer

Tingyun from

Ken Iikura-Gross

Metal Gear Solid: Peace Maker

Cosplayer

Big Boss (Snake) from

Ken Iikura-Gross

Lupin III

Cosplayer

from: Anonymous.

Ken Iikura-Gross

Cosplayer

Rika from

Ken Iikura-Gross

Cosplayer

MisuzuKamino from: Anonymous.

Ken Iikura-Gross

Mega Man Legends

Cosplayer

Roll Caskett from theseries.

Ken Iikura-Gross

Cosplayer

KatsukiBakugo from

Ken Iikura-Gross

Darkstalkers

Cosplayer

Left to right: Lilith Aensland and Morrigan Aensland from theseries.(left to right): Kamuko and Yuna

Ken Iikura-Gross

Like a Dragon

Cosplayer

Left to right: Kazuma Kiryu, Taiga Saejima, GoroMajima, and Kazuma Kiryu from the(formerly Yakuza) series.(left to right): Zukki Parakin , and Syo