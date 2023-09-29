Tokyo Game Show 2023
Cosplay Gallery Day 2
by Ken Iikura-Gross,
The games have been played, the news has been announced, and the cosplayers enjoyed one more day of cosplaying at the Tokyo Game Show 2023. Are there some familiar faces? Sure. But why settle for dressing up as one character for two days? Or hanging with the same group for two days. Here's a highlight of the great cosplay we saw on day two of the Tokyo Game Show 2023.
Left to right: Leon Kennedy and Jill Valentine from the Resident Evil series. Cosplayer (left to right): Wolvie and Roise. TakemichiHanagaki from Tokyo Revengers. Cosplayer: You. Left to right: Princess Daisy and Frye from the Super Mario series and Splatoon 3. Cosplayer (left to right): limone and NemuEimi. Wario from the Super Mario series. Cosplayer: Nakadai. Left to right: Hunter in Stygian Zin Beta+ armor Felyne in Slagoth armor, and Hunter in Odogaron Beta armor from the Monster Hunter series. Cosplayer (left to right): Kazuha, Ayame, and Ichigo. Lacus Clyne from Mobile Suit Gundam: SEED. Cosplayer: Arisun. Left to right: Murrue Ramius and Natarle Badgirel from Mobile Suit Gundam: SEED. Cosplayer (left to right): Aruma and Kasumi. Minato Namikaze from Naruto. Cosplayer: Kagami. Left to right: Miku and Ulala from Space Channel 5. Cosplayer (left to right): Aoi and Ryo Haruma. Link from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Cosplayer: Bakenuko. Skull Kid from The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask. Cosplayer: Toyo. Jeanne d'Arc Alter from Fate/Grand Order. Cosplayer: Ren Ueno. Bradamante from Fate/Grand Order. Cosplayer: Komo. Left to right: Chun Li, Ryu, and Blanka from Street Fighter 6. Cosplayer (left to right): Meiko, Anonymous, and Josui Chiba. Cammy from the Street Fighter series. Cosplayer: Soshi. Son Goku from Dragon Ball Z. Cosplayer: Anko Sakura. Left to right: Perona and “Red-Haired” Shanks from One Piece. Cosplayer (left to right): RUNA and MASA. Left to right: Sir Crocodile and “White Chase” Smoker from One Piece. Cosplayer (left to right): Ray and Soma. Aloy from Horizon Forbidden West. Cosplayer: sck. Left to right: Yi Sang, Ishmael, and Ryoshu from Limbus Company. Cosplayer (left to right): Shikura, Medaka Samura, and Sana Mizuki. Left to right: Aerith Gainsborough, Cloud Strife, Tifa Lockhart, and Yuffie Kisaragi from Final Fantasy VII Remake. Cosplayer (left to right): Michiru, Monet, Chika, and Chan. Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy VII Remake. Cosplayer: Miya Shirogane. Celes Chere from Final Fantasy VI. Cosplayer: Hisawa Midori. Malboro from the Final Fantasy series. Cosplayer: DATIWAWA. Left to right: Athena Cykes and Miles Edgeworth from the Ace Attorney series. Cosplayer (left to right): Tomehi and Coyochi. Baran from Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai. Cosplayer: Yahiro. Left to right: 9S and 2B from NieR:Automata. Cosplayer (left to right): Chin Ryu and Fuco. Xiangling from Genshin Impact. Cosplayer: Rei TouUdon. Tingyun from Honkai: Star Rail. Cosplayer: Misako Yagi. Big Boss (Snake) from Metal Gear Solid: Peace Maker. Cosplayer: Potato Masher. Lupin III from Lupin the Third. Cosplayer: Anonymous. Rika from Pokémon Violet/Scarlet. Cosplayer: KazukiIsshiki. MisuzuKamino from Air. Cosplayer: Anonymous. Roll Caskett from the Mega Man Legends series. Cosplayer: Raitaros. KatsukiBakugo from My Hero Academia. Cosplayer: Mike NekoKyoju. Left to right: Lilith Aensland and Morrigan Aensland from the Darkstalkers series. Cosplayer (left to right): Kamuko and Yuna. Left to right: Kazuma Kiryu, Taiga Saejima, GoroMajima, and Kazuma Kiryu from the Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) series. Cosplayer (left to right): Zukki, Gun-KYO, Parakin, and Syo.
discuss this in the forum |