All the Announcements from Anime Expo 2024

All the Announcements from Anime Expo 2024by ANN News & Editorial Team,
Thursday, July 4
News
New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt Anime Project Unveils Visual, Main Staff
Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Anime Streams International Trailer
Exclusive: Beyblade X Anime to Premiere in U.S. on Disney XD on July 13
Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers Anime's Teaser Trailer Confirms Cast, 2025 Debut
J-Novel Club Announces Winners of English Light Novel Contest
MangaGamer Licenses Ryukishi 07's Rose Guns Days Game
Suicide Squad Isekai Anime's New Trailer Highlights Super-Villains
Kodansha USA Reveals 12 New Print Manga, 2 Digital Manga
Trigun Stampede 'Final Phase' Anime Reveals Trigun Stargaze Title
Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League Film Sequel Reveals Trailer, Visuals
New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt Anime Slated for 2025
Witch Hat Atelier Anime Reveals Trailer, Main Staff, 2025 Premiere (Updated)
Ys X: Nordics Game Gets English Release on October 25
Mangamo to Add Too Rotten for Romance, Fevered Nights, More Manga
Sekai Project Reveals 10th Anniversary Projects for Nekopara, Cabbage Soft's Amairo Chocolate 3 Game for Release This Year
GKIDS Licenses Naoko Yamada's Garden of Remembrance Anime Short
Shoji Kawamori Directs New Animated Film for 2025
The Idol@ster's Atsushi Nishogori Helms 'Grotesque' Film at CloverWorks for 2025
Jun Maeda's Heaven Burns Red Game Gets English Release
Editorial
Orange's Steampunk Leviathan Anime Project Shows Promise
Studio Bones Brings Plenty of Passion to Gachiakuta Adaptation
GoHands' Momentary Lily Is What We Expect from the Studio, For Better or Worse
