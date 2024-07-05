×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

All the Announcements from Anime Expo 2024

by ANN News & Editorial Team,

Thursday, July 4

News

New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt Anime Project Unveils Visual, Main Staff

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Anime Streams International Trailer

Exclusive: Beyblade X Anime to Premiere in U.S. on Disney XD on July 13

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers Anime's Teaser Trailer Confirms Cast, 2025 Debut

J-Novel Club Announces Winners of English Light Novel Contest

MangaGamer Licenses Ryukishi 07's Rose Guns Days Game

Suicide Squad Isekai Anime's New Trailer Highlights Super-Villains

Kodansha USA Reveals 12 New Print Manga, 2 Digital Manga

Trigun Stampede 'Final Phase' Anime Reveals Trigun Stargaze Title

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League Film Sequel Reveals Trailer, Visuals

New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt Anime Slated for 2025

Witch Hat Atelier Anime Reveals Trailer, Main Staff, 2025 Premiere (Updated)

Ys X: Nordics Game Gets English Release on October 25

Mangamo to Add Too Rotten for Romance, Fevered Nights, More Manga

Sekai Project Reveals 10th Anniversary Projects for Nekopara, Cabbage Soft's Amairo Chocolate 3 Game for Release This Year

GKIDS Licenses Naoko Yamada's Garden of Remembrance Anime Short

Shoji Kawamori Directs New Animated Film for 2025

The Idol@ster's Atsushi Nishogori Helms 'Grotesque' Film at CloverWorks for 2025

Jun Maeda's Heaven Burns Red Game Gets English Release

Editorial

Blue Miburo's World Premiere

Orange's Steampunk Leviathan Anime Project Shows Promise

Spy×Family and Kaiju No. 8

Studio Bones Brings Plenty of Passion to Gachiakuta Adaptation

GoHands' Momentary Lily Is What We Expect from the Studio, For Better or Worse

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history

Convention homepage / archives